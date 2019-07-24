Endotracheal Tube Market Outlook and Opportunities in Grooming Regions 2026

Different endotracheal tubes like Medtronic’s neural integrity monitor (NIM) electromyogram (EMG) endotracheal tubes, with various additional features like nerve monitoring, are being introduced in the market. Products with Additional features such as monitoring cuff pressure, EMG monitoring during intubation and others are being introduced in the market. Apart from manufacturers, research organizations are also involved in research and are focusing on improvising the current endotracheal tubes to avoid problems such as growth of bacteria and fungi on the tube, appropriate placement of the tube and others, associated with their use. For instance, University of Washington, in collaboration with National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) conducted clinical trials (study completed in 2016) of endotracheal tubes with different designs to check their use in preventing ventilator acquired pneumonia. During ventilation fluids leak from mouth and throat into lungs, which can cause pneumonia. These factors are expected to support endotracheal tube market growth over the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

High success rate of endotracheal tubes is expected to have a positive impact on global endotracheal tube market growth over the forecast period. For instance, according to NCBI, out of 1838 cases studied, 38 met the inclusion criteria for pre-hospital tracheal intubation during the period 2006-2016. The overall success rate of tracheal intubation was found to be 0.96 (median value). Also, apart from ventilation in traumatic conditions, endotracheal intubation is also useful in post-surgery care, such as after lung cancer surgery endotracheal intubation is used to provide artificial respiration to the patient.

Increasing approvals and launch of new endotracheal tubes are expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period

Frequent approvals of novel endotracheal tubes and their launches in developed economies are expected to significantly drive global endotracheal tube market growth over the forecast period. Key players in the market have gained regulatory approvals and have launched their products in the market. For instance, in 2017, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated CeraShield, an endotracheal tube of NA Medical LLC, as a breakthrough device. Data from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that antimicrobial compound present in the CeraShield is capable of inhibiting growth of 100 strains of Candida auris, which causes lethal fungal infection.

Company expansion strategies are expected to have a positive impact on the global endotracheal tube market growth

Key players are constantly involved in business expansion to diversify their product portfolio in the market. For instance, in December 2016, Sanovas Inc., a company involved in medical intervention technology, announced the launch of its wholly owned subsidiary, Intubation Science, Inc. and LightSpeed Intubation System (LSI). LightSpeed intubation system provides a new approach for endotracheal intubation, making the procedure fast, safe, and easy.

Some of the major players operating in the global endotracheal tube market include, NA Medical LLC, Bactiguard, Kimberly-Clark, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc., ConvaTec Inc., Neurovision Medical Products, Intersurgical Inc., Royax and Sanovas Inc.