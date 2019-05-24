Engineers Develop Pneumatic Robotic Hand To Handle Fragile Objects

Sensitive pneumatic robotic hand can detect shapes, textures and softness of the objects similar to humans.

Research team at the Cornell University developed a robotic hand in the Organic Robotic Lab, which is sensitive enough to perceive the shape, texture and softness of an object similar to human dexterity. The pneumatic silicon hand is stacked with optical fibers that can detect the light passing through the hand and thus deciding the movement of the silicon hand.

In the past, robots had sensors fitted outside the machine, whereas this robotic arm has sensors on the inside, similar to infrared sensors in the human hand that are responsible to sense the presence of an object. The fingers of the pneumatic hand are made up of flexible-knitted substance having high-strength and flexibility of threads. This material makes the below-styled air chambers inflate or deflate, leading to bending of either of the chambers in a certain direction. The functioning of the fingers is dependent on the rubber tubes pumping air in and out of the air chambers causing motion. All the air tubes are connected to one digitally controlled valve which is further connected to two tubes that run down the robotic arm. One tube is responsible to receive incoming air, while the other allows air to travel out. Furthermore, the joints in between the chambers are fitted with inertial sensors and the underside is fitted with tactile sensor, allowing the robotic hand to sense the object through the pressure exerted by it.

Instead of leaving the hand to perform task single handedly, the engineers have designed a hand “twin”, which is connected to the computer to use artificial intelligence to learn the functioning of hands and handling of objects. Moreover, the entire manufacturing of the robotic hand costs only around fifty US dollars, cheaper than the technologies used in the past. Thus, the pneumatic hand in no small measure has helped artificial technology to cross leaps and bounds.