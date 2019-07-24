Enzymes Market Promising Growth Opportunities Over 2026

The Enzymes Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Enzymes are molecular catalysts that accelerate chemical reactions to produce the desired end-result. Enzymes include most proteins and RNA molecules. Enzyme activity can be regulated by activators and inhibitors, which help increase and decrease the activity of enzymes, respectively. Among product types, Lyases help in catalyzing the structural formation of bonds within an atomic structure by adding or removing chemical groups. The ligases can catalyze the bonding between different substrates with the help of an energy source. Isomerases activate the restructuring of chemicals within a particular molecule. Oxidoreductases help in oxidation reduction, a process in which a specific atom donates its electron to a different atom, while transferases help in the transfer of chemical groups from one substance to another.

Digestive enzymes such as amylase, gelatinase, and lipase have the ability to convert food into usable compounds. Metabolic enzymes including acetyl coenzymes A and Phosphoglycerate Dehydrogenase are generated in the body and help in the optimal functioning of organs and tissues, while also regulating blood flow. Food enzymes such as lactase, lipase, and protease are extracted from milk, sugar, oil, meat, and nuts among others.



Enzymes Market Taxonomy

On the basis of source, the global market is classified into:

Plant

Animal

Microorganisms

On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

Ligases

Isomerases

Lyases

Oxidoreductases

Transferases

On the basis of application, the global market is classified into:

Digestive Enzymes

Metabolic Enzymes

Cleaning Enzymes

On the basis of end-use industry, the global market is classified into:

Food and Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Biofuel and Gas

Feed

Textile

Paper and Pulp

Detergent

Others

Leading Players in Enzymes Market Includes: Sanofi S.A., BASF, Roche Holding AG, BBI Enzymes Ltd., Codexis Inc., Affymetrix Inc., and AB Enzymes.

Enzymes Market Outlook – Consumer Preference towards Functional Food to Drive Market Growth

Special health attributes of consuming functional food such as reduced risk of chronic diseases.

Growing health concerns due to the increasing sedentary lifestyle among the populace, has led to a greater emphasis on creating and perpetuating healthcare awareness by various government and private organizations. This, in turn, has resulted in consumer awareness of the reduced disease risk attributes of functional foods, thus increasing the demand for it. These factors are expected to drive growth of the enzymes market over the forecast period. Enzymes are used to manufacture functional foods. Enzymes such as protease, lipase, amylase, and cellulose are used in functional foods to enhance its functional attributes, including enhanced digestion, anti-oxidation, decreased cell aging, and nutrient properties.

