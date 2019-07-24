Ethoxyquin Market Latest Report: Performance Matrix, Key Market Insights and Decision Framework Analysis and Forecast 2026

Ethoxyquin Market report 2018-2026 focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Ethoxyquin market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Ethoxyquin Industry.

Ethoxyquin are quinoline-based antioxidants that find wide application in various end-use industries such as poultry, pet food, chemicals, and pesticides. These preservatives are used to lower the rate of oxidation of several food products. For instance, fish oils and krill meals are the basic raw material used to manufacture omega 3 ingredients, which undergo rapid oxidation when exposed to the environment. Thus, anti-oxidizing agent or anti-oxidants are used to preserve these raw materials, which in turn is expected to boost the ethoxyquin market during 2017-2025, as it is a widely-used antioxidant for industrial application.

Multinational players need to tap potential addressable market in the emerging regions with the help of geographical expansion

Product portfolio expansion and geographical expansion are the key market trends which are expected to shape the industry in the near future. Major players in the global ethoxyquin market include Camlin Fine Sciences Ltd., Merck KGaA, Mitsui & Co. Ltd., Shanghai Fuda Fine Material Co. Ltd., Skystone Feed Co. Ltd., Industrial Técnica Pecuaria S.A., Kemin Industries Inc., Jiangsu Zhongdan Group Co. Ltd., Impextraco N.V., Rensin Chemicals Ltd. and among others.

