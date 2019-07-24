Ethylene Market : Factors Influencing The Growth Rate Industry In Key Regions

Ethylene Market report 2018-2026 focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Ethylene market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Ethylene Industry.

Ethylene is the lightest olefinic hydrocarbon or organic hydrocarbon is the basic raw material generally derived from various hydrocarbons which are largely used in the manufacturing of polymers such as fibers, polymer plastics and other organic chemicals. Naphtha and ethane are the major feedstocks used to produce ethylene globally. The other feedstocks used in manufacturing ethylene are butane, propane, coal, methanol to olefins (MTO) and gas oil.

Ethylene is the raw material which is used in the manufacture of various derivatives such as polyethylene, ethylene oxide, ethylene dichloride and other derivatives, namely, ethyl benzene, vinyl acetate, alpha olefins, etc. Polyethylene is estimated to be the largest derivative segment and has accounted for over 60% in the global ethylene market. Polyethylene is widely used in the manufacturing of various key derivatives, namely, high density polyethylene (HDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE), linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), cross-linked polyethylene (PEX), and many more.

The global Ethylene market was valued at US$ 107.65 billion and 146.6 million metric tons in 2016 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% in terms of revenue and 5.3% in terms of volume during 2017 – 2025.

Major players in the global ethylene market includes Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC), Exxon Mobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Royal Dutch Shell plc, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec Corporation), Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC, Total S.A., LyondellBasell Industries, National Petrochemical Company (NPC), and INEOS Group AG.

There are Multiple Chapter to display the Global Ethylene market some of them As Follow

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Ethylene , Applications of Ethylene , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Ethylene , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Ethylene Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The Ethylene Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Ethylene ;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Natural preservative, Chemical preservative, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

