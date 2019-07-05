First Aid Kit Market Study | Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size

First aid kits are utilized at almost every place such as homes, schools, offices, vehicles, recreational centers, and gyms to manage unexpected injuries. These are one of the most commonly used medical accessories in home care settings along with public and private healthcare facilities. A first aid kit contains a wide variety of equipment such as gauzes (long and short), different type of bandages, wound cleaning agents, antiseptics, cotton, scissors, tweezers, gloves, elastic wraps, and splits. The first aid kit also contains certain medications such as pain killers, antihistamines, and rehydration salts besides the before mentioned medical equipment.

Global First Aid Kit Market Drivers

The first aid kit market revenue is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing demand for first aid kits from the sports industry. Increasing incidences of sports related injuries require a primary treatment from first aid box. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) National Health Statistics Report of 2016, around 8.6 million people suffered from sports and recreation related injuries from 2011 to 2014 in the U.S.

Furthermore, first aid kits market size is expected to witness significant growth, owing to government rules and regulation for health and safety at workplaces, which increase demand for first aid kits. According to the data published by Health and Safety Executive (HSE), U.K., in January 2019, workplaces should have adequate amount of fully equipped first aid kits as per the number of employees, first aid rooms, trained person to perform first aid activities, and making employees aware of first aid arrangements.

Global First Aid Kit Market Restraints

The general lack of awareness and knowledge about first aid activities is a major restraining factor for the first aid kit market growth. According to the 2015 research of British Red Cross (BRC), 95% of people lack knowledge and confidence to perform first aid in emergency situations such as heavy bleeding, non-responsive, and non-breathing cases in the U.K. Moreover, the first aid kit market growth is hampered due to unavailability of first aid kits in middle to lower income countries.

Global First Aid Kit Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the first aid kit market over the forecast period, owing to launch of innovative products in the region. For instance, in 2018, Medline Industries developed a germ shield product line for prevention of infection. This product line includes antimicrobial ointments, CHG Antiseptic Pre-Surgical Cleanser Kit, and 2-layer gloves and advanced breathable adhesive bandages.

Asia Pacific first aid kit market revenue is expected to witness remarkable growth in 2026 due to increasing number of accidents in the region, which requires use of first aid kit as a primary mode of treatment. According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MRTH), Government of India report, in 2017 around 147,000 deaths and 470,000 injuries were recorded in India due to road accidents. Moreover, the production of wide range of products like cotton self-adhesive elastic bandages, multi-functional first aid kits, office wall mount first aid box at cheap rates in China is also expected to rise the first aid kit market size.

Global First Aid Kit Market: Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global first aid kit market include, 3M Healthcare Company, Honeywell, Fieldtex Products, and Johnson & Johnson. Other prominent competitors are Acme United Corporation, AdvaCare, Canadian Safety Supplies, Cintas, Certified Safety Manufacturing, Cramer Products, DC Safety, Dynamic Safety USA, Firetex Protective Technologies, Green Guard, Hartmann, Medline Industries, and Lifeline.

