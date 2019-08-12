FT-IR Spectroscopy to Detect Additives and Chemical Contaminants in Turmeric Powder

Researchers from Beltsville Agricultural Research Center used FT-IR spectroscopy to identify and estimate white turmeric and Sudan Red G dye mixed with yellow turmeric powder

Turmeric root is widely used for culinary, medicinal, and cosmetic purposes and as a dietary supplement. Turmeric and curcumin, one of its constituents, have been studied in numerous clinical trials for various human diseases and conditions. According to ‘Herb sales continue growth-up 3.3% in 2010’ study published in HerbalGram, the quarterly journal of the American Botanical Council (ABC), in 2010, turmeric ranked number four among popularly sold plant products in the U.S. Moreover, according to Grand View Research, in 2016, the global market for curcumin was over US$ 44 million, with an estimated compound annual growth rate of 13.3% during 2018-2025.

Now, a team of researchers from the U.S. Department of Agriculture/Agricultural Research Service, Environmental Microbial and Food Safety Laboratory, Beltsville Agricultural Research Center and China Agricultural University, National R&D Centre for Agro-Processing Equipments, Beijing used FT-IR spectroscopy (Fourier-transform infrared spectroscopy) to develop quantification models that estimate the concentrations of chemical contaminant and botanical additive in commercial yellow turmeric powder. The team identified vibrational modes of Sudan Red G— a yellowish red lysochrome azo dye mixed with yellow turmeric powder, white turmeric, and yellow turmeric. Partial least square regression (PLSR) models were developed to predict concentrations of Sudan Red and white turmeric in the mixed samples.

Yellow turmeric—white turmeric and yellow turmeric—Sudan Red samples were prepared at six concentration levels. A PLSR model for each yellow turmeric—Sudan Red and yellow turmeric—white turmeric sample was developed to estimate the adulterant concentrations. The team found that yellow turmeric and white turmeric demonstrated identical spectra. This was attributed to the curcumin content of yellow turmeric and white turmeric. The team also observed several key peaks of Sudan Red in the samples. Mixed powders were dissolved in methanol and extracted, dried to obtain efficiently mixed samples.

The team used the unique peak at 1078 cm−1 to detect white turmeric and 748 cm−1 to detect Sudan Red. The PLSR model can also be used to predict Sudan Red contamination in the concentration range of 1% to 25% with R2v = 0.97 and RMSEP = 1.3%. Moreover, the model can predict white turmeric in the concentration range of 10% to 50% with R2v = 0.95 and RMSEP = 3.0%. According to the researchers, the novel models demonstrate high accuracy and FT-IR spectroscopy along with PLSR model can be used to detect botanical additives and chemical contaminants in turmeric. The research was published in the journal MDPI Foods on April 26, 2019.