Furfural Market Growth 2018 – Porters of Analysis, Research Report Till 2026

Furfural Market report 2018-2026 focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. These research report also provides granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The Furfural market research report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of Furfural Industry.

Furfural is an organic compound derived from plant materials such as corncobs, oat, wheat bran, rice husk, bagasse, and saw dust. It is usually produced from agricultural wastes rich in pentosans that are hydroysed to produce furfural and its byproducts. Furfural is a colorless oil that readily dissolves in various organic solvents and is slightly soluble in water. It exhibits chemically similar properties as that of other aldehydes and aromatic compounds. It can be readily hydrogenated to tetrahydrofurans derivatives, which when are heated with acids results into solidified polymer or thermosetting polymer.

Global Furfural Taxonomy

The global furfural market is classified on the basis of the following segments:

By application Furfural alcohol Solvents Others

By raw materials Corn cob Rice husk Bagasse Others

By end-use industry Petroleum Agriculture Paints & coatings Pharmaceutical Others



Fragmented Market

The global furfural market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many established and local players across the world. Major players involved in the market include Hongye Holding Group Corporation Ltd., Arcoy Biorefinery Pvt. Ltd., Corporation, Ltd., Central Romana, KRBL Ltd., Illovo Sugar Ltd., Lenzing AG, Penn A Kem LLC, Tanin Sevnica d.d., Linzi Organic Chemicals Inc. Ltd., Tieling North Furfural (Group) Co., Ltd., Silvateam S.p.A., and Xingtai Chunlei Furfuryl Alcohol Co., Ltd.

There are Multiple Chapter to display the Global Furfural market some of them As Follow

Chapter 1, Definition, Specifications and Classification of Furfural , Applications of Furfural , Market Segment by Regions;

Chapter 2, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Raw Material and Suppliers, Manufacturing Process, Industry Chain Structure;

Chapter 3, Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis of Furfural , Capacity and Commercial Production Date, Manufacturing Plants Distribution, R&D Status and Technology Source, Raw Materials Sources Analysis;

Chapter 4, Overall Market Analysis, Capacity Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Analysis (Company Segment), Sales Price Analysis (Company Segment);

Chapter 5 and 6, Regional Market Analysis that includes United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan, Furfural Segment Market Analysis (by Type);

Chapter 7 and 8, The Furfural Segment Market Analysis (by Application) Major Manufacturers Analysis of Furfural ;

Chapter 9, Market Trend Analysis, Regional Market Trend, Market Trend by Product Type Natural preservative, Chemical preservative, Market Trend by Application;

Chapter 10, Regional Marketing Type Analysis, International Trade Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis.

