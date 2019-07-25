Gas Sampling Line Market Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2026

Capnography is a measurement of partial pressure of CO2 in an airway management and the device used for the measurement is called as capnometer. It records the end tidal CO2 (maximum partial pressure of CO2 during exhalation) and displays it in the form of graph (called capnogram) with reference to time or volume as a function. Gas sampling line is a tubing, which is connected to the capnometer. It is used to deliver gas samples to the capnometer for monitoring the respiratory gases. It is usually used in patients and neonatal babies for monitoring their health condition. It is also used as a diagnosis method for diseases including pulmonary edema, pneumonia, etc.

Global Gas Sampling Line Market Drivers

Key players are indulged in gaining approvals for their products from regulatory bodies, which is expected to drive the global gas sampling line market growth. For instance, in November 2017, Masimo Corporation received an approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for its whole range of gas sampling line, NoMo line. It is available in over 45 configurations and is suitable for intubated and non-intubated patients.

Furthermore, presence of numerous products with different materials, prices, and uses is expected to accelerate the global gas sampling market growth. For instance, Portex gas sampling line manufactured by Smiths Medical is available with hydrophobic filters, which ensures prevention of moisture and bacterial contamination. Furthermore, gas sampling line manufactured by BOMImed is specifically designed for CO2 and anesthetic monitoring. It is a coextruded type and made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) material. These are compatible with standard monitors and are for single-use. Hence, such developed products are expected to augment the global gas sampling line market growth over the forecast period.

Moreover, higher prevalence of diseases may lead to higher demand for gas sampling line and thereby, expected to boost the global gas sampling line market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015, around 920,136 children died due to pneumonia worldwide which accounted for 16% of death in children under 5 years of age. Hence, this factor is expected to support the global gas sampling line market growth.

Global Gas Sampling Line Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global gas sampling line market during the forecast period. Participation of key players in events and conferences related to gas sampling line may have a positive influence on North America’s gas sampling line market growth. For instance, Truer Medical Inc. participated in American Society of Anesthesiologist (ASA), which was held in San Diego, California in October 2015. Such conferences highlight products and thus expected to aid in the global gas sampling line market growth.

Furthermore, in May 2019, the American Society of Anesthesiologist (ASA) signed Masimo Corporation as an industry supporter and partner with anesthesiologist of ASA. This collaboration is with the aim to offer Masimo’s developed medical products with an intention to add value to the patient’s care. Hence, such collaborations may impact positively on the global gas sampling line market growth.

Global Gas Sampling Line Market Restraints

Presence of alternative to gas sampling line is expected to hamper the global gas sampling line market growth. For instance, divided capnography cannulas that deliver oxygen and also monitor end tidal CO2 is an alternative option to gas sampling lines. Salter Labs and Fairmont Medical Products Pty Ltd. design these cannulas. Salter Labs offers these capnography cannulas in two types; with and without supplementary oxygen. Hence, it may obstruct the global gas sampling line market growth.

Global Gas Sampling Line Market Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global gas sampling line market include Medline Industries Inc., Smiths Medical, Truer Medical Inc., Salter Labs, Perma Pure LLC, BomiMed, Medtronic, Nuova GmbH, Masimo Corporation, and Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Global Gas Sampling Line Market Taxonomy

By Material

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Thermoplastic Elastomer (TPE)

Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU)

Polyolefins

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Intensive Care Units

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East