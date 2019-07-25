Angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors act by inhibiting the angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE), which is an important component of renin angiotensin system. ACE inhibitors reduce the formation of angiotensin II and facilitate the dilation of blood vessels as well as reduce blood pressure. Angiotensin converting enzyme inhibitors also reduce blood pressure in kidneys. Angiotensin converting enzymes inhibitors (ACE) are effective for the treatment of congestive heart failure, stroke, and high blood pressure. However, overdose of ACE inhibitors may cause kidney failure, allergic reactions, angioedema, and neutropenia.

Market Dynamics

Increasing research and development activities related to study of ACE inhibitors is expected to boost the angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market growth. For instance, in February 2016, Monia Lorini, in collaboration with Istituto Di Ricerche Farmacologiche Mario Negri initiated clinical phase II study of ACE inhibitors (Lisinopril) for the treatment of extracapillary glomerulonephritis. This study is for evaluating drug safety and efficacy on the patients. It is expected to complete in December 2019.

Furthermore, in June 2014, Cardiology Research UBC initiated clinical trial phase IV to study the effects of statin including Rosuvastatin and Ramipril – angiotensin converting enzymes inhibitors such as Ramipril on coronary flow reserve and microcirculatory resistance in patients with coronary artery dissection. This study is expected to complete in June 2021.

Increasing prevalence of hypertension is expected to drive growth of the angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market

Increasing prevalence of hypertension is one of the major drivers for the angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization’s (WHO) report, in 2018, around 207 million people including 112 million men and 95 million women suffer from hypertension, annually in India.

Moreover, increasing number of research and development activities for improvement of cardiovascular functions during pregnancy is expected to propel the angiotensin converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors market growth. For instance, in September 2018, Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust initiated clinical Phase II study of Enalapril Maleate for the pre-eclampsia condition. This study is for evaluating drug safety and efficacy on the patients. Pre-eclampsia condition is a pregnancy complication characterized by high blood pressure. It has various signs and symptoms including proteinuria, upper abdominal pain, and shortness of breath.

Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market – Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation of the global angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market is expected to account for the largest market share, owing increasing approval activities by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). For instance, in August 2016, Silvergate Pharmaceutical Inc. received the U.S. FDA approval for its Qbrelis, containing Lisinopril, an oral solution 1 mg/ml. This drug is indicated for the treatment of hypertension in adult and in children.

Angiotensin Converting Enzymes (ACE) Inhibitors Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the angiotensin converting enzymes (ACE) inhibitors market include, Pfizer, Inc., AstraZeneca Pharmaceutical Company, Novartis AG, Daiichi Sankyo Company, Ltd., United Therapeutics Corporation, Sanofi S.A., Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Merck KGaA, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, and Bayer AG.