Gram Positive Bacterial Infections Market 2019 Analysis, Top Company, Research Forecast

Bacteria are classified into two main types: gram positive bacteria and gram negative bacteria. After staining, gram positive bacteria shows violet purple color under microscope. Gram positive bacteria cause various infections such as Methicillin- resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) infections, Methicillin-Susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA) infections, sinusitis, cellulitis, and pneumonia.

Gram Positive Bacterial Infections Market Drivers

Increasing drug approvals are expected to propel growth of the gram positive bacterial infections market. For instance, in October 2018, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for NUZYRA (for injection), which contains an Omadacycline. This drug is used for treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Increasing drug launches are expected to drive the gram positive bacterial infections market growth. For instance, in March 2017, Pfizer launched its new drug, Zavicefta, which contains combination of Avibactam and Ceftazidime. This drug is used for the treatment of intra- abdominal infections.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2654

Gram Positive Bacterial Infections Market Restraints

Antibiotic resistance is the major problem in the treatment of gram positive bacterial infections, which is expected to hamper the market growth. For instance, in October 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention, overdose of antibiotics can lead to resistance and around 2 million people are affected with antibiotic resistance in the U.S annually.

Gram Positive Bacterial Infections Market Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global gram positive bacterial infections market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the gram positive bacterial infections market, owing to increasing launch of antibacterial drugs acting against gram positive bacteria. For instance, in January 2018, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. launched its new drug, Baxdela antibiotic containing Delafloxacin, for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI). Europe is also expected to witness significant growth in the gram positive bacterial infections market, owing to increasing collaboration and acquisition activities adopted by market players. For instance, in March 2019, Evotec AG (headquartered in Germany) collaborated with the Global Antibiotic Research and Development Partnership (GARDP). This collaboration focuses on accelerating the development of novel antibiotic treatments.

Key players operating in the global gram positive bacterial infections market include, Merck & Co., Inc., AstraZeneca, Theravance Biopharma, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Bayer AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK),and Allergan plc.

Gram Positive Bacterial Infections Market Taxonomy

By Drug Class

Antibiotic

Quinolones

Macrolides

Tetracyclines

Aminoglycosides

Sulphonamides

Phenicols

Others

Antifungal

Others

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2654

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr.Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave,

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email:[email protected]