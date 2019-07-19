Green and Bio Polyols Market Revenue : Growth drivers and Trends 2019 – 2026

Green and Bio Polyols Market

Polyol is a type of alcohol which contains multiple hydroxyl groups. Green polyols are derived from polyurethanes and polyethylene terepthalate. Bio polyols or Natural oil polyols (NOPs) are derived from oils such as canola oil, castor oil, coconut oil, corn oil, rapeseed oil, palm oil, and soya bean oil. Increasing cost of petrochemical feedstock, public desire, and regulatory pressure for environment friendly products, which reduce the carbon footprint are the major growth drivers of green and bio polyols market. The demand for green and bio polyols is majorly due to its requirement in several industries such as packaging, construction, automotive, furniture, and bedding. Green and bio polyols are mainly utilized for the synthesis of polyurethane, which is further used for making coatings and foam. Furniture and construction industry is expected to increase the growth of green and bio polyols.

The key manufacturers in green and bio polyols are Arkema S.A., Bayer AG, BioBased Technologies LLC, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., The Dow Chemical Company, Stepan Company, Emery Oleochemicals (M) Sdn Bhd, Jayant Agro-Organics Limited, Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, Johnson Controls Inc, Cargill Inc., Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Co. Ltd., Jayant Agro Organics Ltd., and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic Information;

2.) Asia Green and Bio Polyols Market;

3.) North American Green and Bio Polyols Market;

4.) European Green and Bio Polyols Market;

5.) Market Entry and Investment Feasibility;

6.) Report Conclusion;

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2026 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends in Green and Bio Polyols industry?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to Green and Bio Polyols market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the Green and Bio Polyols market possibilities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?