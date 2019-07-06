Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market 2019 : Marketing Channel, Future Trends, Manufacturers

Human papillomavirus (HPV) and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) are viral pathogens. HPV is a different virus than HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) and HSV (Herpes Simplex Virus). HPV causes sexually transmitted infection. HPV is a major cause of cervical, vulva, vagina, penis, anus, mouth, and throat cancer. CMV is the most common herpesvirus infection. These infections can spread through sexual and non-sexual contact with body secretions (fluids).

The global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market was valued at US$ 3,006.4 million in 2018, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period (2018– 2026).

Increasing number of sexually transmitted infections is one of major drivers for the market growth. For instance, according to World Health Organization’s (WHO) report in 2019, over 290 million women suffer from HPV infection worldwide, annually and over 1 million people suffer from sexually transmitted infections (STIs) every day, worldwide. Moreover, increasing approvals for vaccines is expected to boost the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market growth. For instance, in October 2018, the U.S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Gardasil 9 ( HPV 9-valent vaccine), developed by Merck & Co., Inc. Gardasil 9 is used for cervical, vulvar, vaginal, and anal cancers caused by HPV types.

Global Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and Cytomegalovirus (CMV) Therapeutics Market- Regional Analysis

Regional segmentation of the global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market is expected to account for the largest market share, owing to increasing initiatives for treatment of cervical cancer by health regulatory authorities in this region. For instance, in November 2018, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) launched its Communication Campaign with the slogan, ‘Don’t let cervical cancer stop you’. The aim of the campaign was to create awareness among the people for prevention of cervical cancer (caused by HPV infection).

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market during the forecast period, owing to increasing partnership of hospitals for the treatment of cervical cancer. For instance, in May 2019, Parirenyatwa Hospital (Zimbabwe’s largest referral hospitalannounced its partnership with China’s Hunan Provincial Maternal Hospital. Under this partnership, both hospitals offer free cervical cancer screening and treatment to women in Zimbabwe.

Europe is also expected to gain significant share in the global human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market over the forecast period, attributed to increasing products upgrade by key players. For instance, in March 2015, Fujirebio Europe upgraded its HPV genotyping panel with the launch of its new INNO-LiPA HPV Genotyping Extra II assay. It is used for HPV type specific patient monitoring and cervical cancer treatment.

Key players operating in the human papillomavirus (HPV) and cytomegalovirus (CMV) therapeutics market include, Allergan, Bausch Health, GlaxoSmithKline, Lee’s Pharmaceutical Holdings, Merck Sharp & Dohme, Fougera Pharmaceuticals, Clinigen Group plc, Perrigo Company plc, Roche Holding AG, Biotest AG, and Fresenius Kabi.

