Hyperhidrosis is a condition where in a person experiences an excessive sweating. It mainly affects the facial area, hands, feet, and armpit. The sweating is either localized, i.e., the sweating will occur in a particular area or generalized. It further has two subtypes – primary axillary hyperhidrosis and secondary generalized hyperhidrosis. Some of the symptoms for hyperhidrosis include wet feet, palms or soles and frequent sweating. Hyperhidrosis is present since the time of birth or it develops later. Severe consequences of it may lead to bacterial or fungal infections. Causes of hyperhidrosis include heart disease, anxiety disorder, obesity, infectious diseases including malaria, tuberculosis, etc.

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Drivers

Key players are focused on developing new products for the treatment of hyperhidrosis, which is expected to boost the global hyperhidrosis treatment market growth. For instance, in October 2018, Dermira Inc., launched Qbrexa cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis. It contains anti-cholinergic drug, glycopyrronium and is designed for adults as well as pediatrics (aged 9 years and above). It received the U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval in June, 2018.

Furthermore, in December 2016, GlaxoSmithKline completed its phase II clinical trials study of Umeclidinium for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. The purpose of the study was to evaluate the efficacy, pharmacokinetics, and tolerability of the drug in the patients with primary axillary hyperhidrosis. The study revealed that on the 15th day of the treatment, minimum 50% of sweat reduction was observed in around in seven patients. Hence, such developments are expected to fuel growth of global hyperhidrosis treatment market over the forecast period.

Adoption of strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations by key players is expected to drive the global hyperhidrosis market growth. For instance, in April 2015, Brickell Biotech Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company entered into an agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a pharmaceutical company for the development of BBI-4000. It is a topical anticholinergic used for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Hence, such agreements are expected to propel the global hyperhidrosis market growth.

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global hyperhidrosis market due to presence of key players such as Brickell Biotech Inc., Dermira Inc., and others. These key players are focused on adapting growth strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, partnership, collaboration, etc. For instance, in June 2019, Brickell Biotech, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company merged with Vical Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. The aim of the merger was for developing novel approaches to treat hyperhidrosis and other dermatological disorders.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market, owing to increasing prevalence of hyperhidrosis in the region. According to the Department of Dermatology, Government Medical College (India) data of 2018, around 320 cases (out of 10,000) were diagnosed with hyperhidrosis. Hence higher prevalence of hyperhidrosis may lead to increase in demand for the treatment, which is expected to support the global hyperhidrosis treatment market growth.

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Restraints

Side effects of drugs may hamper the global hyperhidrosis treatment market growth. For instance, drystol is a topical treatment of hyperhidrosis, which includes side effects such as mild itching, burning, allergic reactions, severe burning, dizziness, and swelling on the applied area. Hence, such side effects of drugs may obstruct the global hyperhidrosis treatment market growth.

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global hyperhidrosis treatment market include, Allergan plc, Theravida Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Brickell Biotech, Inc., Dermira, Inc., Revance Therapeutics, Inc., Avanor Healthcare Ltd., Ulthera, Inc., and Dr. August Wolff GmbH

Global Hyperhidrosis Treatment Market Taxonomy

By Drug Class

Anticholinergics

Antiperspirants

By Route of Administration

Oral

Injectable

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Region