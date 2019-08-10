Impact of Welding on Dynamic Fracture Toughness of Steel

Researchers from University of Pardubice assessed the effect of welding on static and dynamic fracture toughness of Strenx 700MC steel.

Steel is a major engineering and construction material and is used in the automotive, construction, electronics, shipping and healthcare industries. According to Worldsteel Association February 2019 Factsheet, the global steel industry uses around two billion tons of iron ore, one billion tons of metallurgical coal, and 575 million tons of recycled steel to produce 1.7 billion tons of crude steel, annually. Now, a team of researchers from University of Pardubice assessed the fracture behavior of Strenx 700MC steel at precisely defined load parameters. The team also verified the possibility of using the non-standardized circumferential pre-cracked round bar (CCRB) test method.

Strenx 700MC is a hot-rolled structural steel made for cold forming, with a minimum yield strength of 700 MPa for stronger and lighter structures. A welding simulation was performed using the WTU 315-3 welding equipment without the filler material. The team found the specifics of fracture behavior in the Strenx 700MC steel. The fracture toughness of Strenx 700MC steel was higher compared to the S355NJ steel. However, the dynamic fracture toughness of the Strenx 700MC steel was lower compared to the S355NJ steel. An increase in loading rate led to high fracture toughness for both tested steels. This in turn proved the decisive role of a plastic zone on top of the propagated crack.

Intensive dynamic strengthening was evident in the Strenx 700MC steel in the case of primary microstructure conditions and after the simulated degradation due to welding. Moreover, the fracture resistance of the parent steel was overcome by the final dynamic fracture resistance of the temper-influenced zone. CCRB method was able to apply different loading rates and can be considered as a uniaxial loading system. The method allowed suppression of the plane stress state. The CCRB methodology supports the plane strain condition. The research was published in the journal MDPI Metals on April 28, 2019.