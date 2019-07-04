Indefinite Volume Pipette Market Appears To Improve In Time

Pipette is a laboratory tool commonly used in biology, chemistry, and in medicines to transport measured volume of liquid. Pipettes come in several designs for various purposes with differing levels of accuracy and precision, from single piece glass pipettes to more complex adjustable or electronic pipettes. They work by creating a partial vacuum above the liquid-holding chamber and selectively releasing this vacuum to draw up and dispense liquid.

Indefinite Volume Pipette Market: Drivers

Advancements in pipette technologies is expected to drive growth of the indefinite volume pipette market.

For instance, in August 2018, Labnet International, Inc. developed electronic pipettes. Fully motorized pistons drastically reduce pipetting workload and can be pre-programmed using a perfectly positioned display and keypad. Labnet’s Excel electronic pipettes fit comfortably in either the right or left hand, and are designed in such a way that even a slight movement of the index finger activates pipetting.

In August 2018, INTEGRA Biosciences AG. developed electronic pipettes to follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) and Good Laboratory Practices (GLP). These pipettes make it easy to keep track of calibration schedules with built-in audiovisual alarms and allows to maintain Standard Operating Procedures directly into the pipette and also allows password protection for various aspects of the pipette.

Indefinite Volume Pipette Market: Restraint

Failure of pipettes to draw exact amount of liquid, improper calibration, and damage caused to the shaft of pipette are some of the factors restraining growth of the indefinite volume pipette market. Artel, a U.S.-based company in its publication explains about failures in pipetting, which include silent pipette failures (invisible damage of pipettes and cannot be sensed by pipette action) due to improper lubrication, damage to the shaft, corrosion of the piston, and contamination by the materials being pipetted. These errors can be highly harmful if user unknowingly use malfunctioning pipettes for critical assays, diagnostic tests, and experiments.

Indefinite Volume Pipette Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global indefinite volume pipette market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold highest growth in the global indefinite volume pipette market, owing to technological advancements in pipettes. For instance, in December 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Nunc Serological Pipettes of good quality and accuracy to meet the rigorous demands of daily lab work. They are available in multiple sizes and are disposable and sterilized. Moreover, in March 2017, Thermo Fisher Scientific launched Bluetooth-enabled Thermo Scientific E1-ClipTip electronic pipettes, My Pipette Creator. It is a first cloud-based application designed to enable efficient, centralized programming of connected pipettes, as well as secure storage and sharing of protocols between pipettes and colleagues within the lab.

Europe is also expected to witness increasing growth in the indefinite volume pipette market, owing to advancements in pipetting technology. For instance, in August 2018, Porvair plc., a U.K.-based company, developed UltraJet electronic pipette, which is ideal for use in confined spaces such as safety cabinets and fume hoods. The UltraJet electronic pipette has a disposable syringe filter to protect it from over-filling. It is quick and lightweight to operate. It has been designed to work with all sizes of pipettes from 1 to 25mL and fills the largest in just 6 seconds. Its ergonomic design ensures its use for extended period of time without discomfort and need of calibration.

Key players operating in the indefinite volume pipette market include Eppendorf AG, Hamilton Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Sartorius, Labnet International, Inc., SARSTEDT AG & Co. KG, DWK Life Sciences LLC., Nuova Aptaca Srl., and Merck KGaA.

