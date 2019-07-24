Infertility Devices Market Progresses for Huge Profits by 2026

Infertility affects a large population on a global scale. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) 2012 report, infertility affects one out of four couples in emerging countries. Several institutes are working towards developing efficient treatment for infertile couples. To treat infertility, there are many treatments available such as in-vitro fertilisation (IVF), artificial insemination, and laparoscopic surgery. Technological developments in the infertility devices market are helping many couples to conceive thereby increasing the infertility devices market revenue. For instance, in 2018 researchers at Worcester Polytechnic Institute, Massachusetts developed a Sperm-sorting device called SPARTAN (Simple Periodic ARray for Trapping and IsolatioN) to sort and select faster and healthier sperm cells for use in IVF treatment and to achieve pregnancy within fewer treatment cycles.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2579

Market Dynamics

Increasing infertility rates is highly contributing to the global demand for infertility devices. According to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report of 2018, about 6% of women aged 15 to 44 years in the U.S. are unable to conceive after one year of trying (infertility). Also, about 12% of women aged 15 to 44 years in the U.S. have difficulty in conceiving or carrying a pregnancy to term. Infertility also affects men. According to the same source, almost 9% of men aged 25 to 44 years in the U.S. reported that they required medical help for reproduction.

Increasing FDA Approvals for Devices and Rising Government Funding are expected to Drive Growth of the Infertility Devices Market over the Forecast Period

The infertility devices market size is expected to witness significant growth, owing to increasing number of product launches to treat infertility, efficiently. For instance, in November 2015, INVO Bioscience, Inc., a medical device company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the company’s de novo request for the INVOcell. The INVOcell is the first intravaginal culture system that granted marketing clearance in the U.S.

Infertility Devices Market – Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global infertility devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global infertility devices market in 2017, owing to high presence of charitable trusts that provide funds to infertile individuals for infertility problems. For instance, BabyQuest Foundation is a charitable organization based in California, U.S., was established in 2011. The goal of this non-profit organization is to grant financial assistance to those who cannot afford infertility treatments such as IUI, IVF, and egg donation. They disburse funds twice a year according to the availability of funds.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2579

Infertility Devices Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global infertility devices market include Cook Group Incorporated, Esco Micro Pte. Ltd., Genea Limited, Hamilton Throne, Ltd., IHmedical A/S, Irvine Scientific (Jx Holdings Group), IVFTech Aps, Kitazato Corporation, Medgyn Products, Inc., Rocket Medical Plc., Somatex Medical Technologies GmbH, The Baker Company, Inc., The Cooper Companies, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Vitrolife Ab, and Zeiss Group.