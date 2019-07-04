Kinesio Tape Market Study 2019: Impressively growing Opportunities

Kinesio tape is an elastic adhesive tape used by geriatric and pediatric patients and athletes. These tapes are latex-free, water resistant, hypoallergenic, and wearable in nature. Kinesio tape works by alleviating discomfort and facilitates lymphatic drainage by lifting the skin, which increases interstitial space, decreases inflammation, and reduces pressure. It offers support and stability to muscles and joints without hampering the body movement. These tapes can be used for a range of complications varying from headaches to foot problems.

Kinesio Tape Market – Dynamics

Increasing use of kinesio tapes in pain management for geriatric patients is expected to lead to growth of the global kinesio tape market. Moreover, increasing sports activities, aerobics, and awareness regarding physiological disorders are major factors that are expected to boost growth of the market. Kinesio tapes offer several therapeutic benefits such as decrease in swelling of knees and shoulder. Increasing incidents of minor injuries from sports activities that lead to muscle pain is also expected to contribute to the market growth. According to the World Health Organization 2018, worldwide around 20 to 50 million people suffered from non-fatal injuries annually.

Request A Sample Copy:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2440

Kinesio Tape Market – Regional Insights

The global kinesio tape market is segregated regionally into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America accounts for the largest market share in the global kinesio tape market, owing to high prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis in the region. According to The National Center for Biotechnology Information’s (NCBI) report 2017, around 1.28 to 1.36 million people were diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis during the period 2004 to 2014 in the U.S. Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the market over the forecast period, owing to high adoption of kinesio tape by healthcare practitioners and athletes. The Kinesio Taping Association offers a certification training program for healthcare practitioners and around 80 countries have used kinesio tapes in London Games. Therefore, these factors and scenarios are expected to drive the global kinesio tape market growth.

Kinesio Tape Market – Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global kinesio tape market include, RockTape, Star Micronics, KT Health, StrengthTape, Nitto Denko, Atex Medical Co. Ltd., DL Medical & Health Kinesio Holding Corporation, Epson, Boca Systems, SportsTex, SpiderTech Inc., and Pyramid Technologies.

Key players in the market are focused on launching new products to enhance their market share. For instance, in 2017, KT Health launched three new products: KT RECOVERY Ice/Heat Massage Ball, KT PERFORMANCE+ Blister Prevention Tape, and KT PERFORMANCE+ Blister Treatment Patch for athlete recovery and performance.

Get PDF Brochure of This Business Report:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2440

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.