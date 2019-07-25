Laboratory Sieve Shaker Market 2026 Focus On Research Methodology, Market Dynamics, Opportunities, & Forecast

Sieve shaker (Sifter) is a device used for separation of materials according to their size. It is basically a stacked column, each containing different mesh size. When given a motion (vertical, horizontal, or rotational) the material passes from one sieve to another and thus separates the particles accordingly. A sieve analysis is a test used for determination of the size distribution of materials. Materials can either be organic or non–organic. This analysis is used for characterization of the particles. Sieve shakers are used in pharmaceutical manufacturing companies, research laboratories, and institutes.

Global Laboratory Sieve Shaker Market Drivers

New technologies developed in laboratory sieve shakers are expected to propel the global laboratory sieve shaker market growth. For instance, electromagnetic sieve shaker (manufactured by Retsch GmbH) works on the principle of electromagnetic induction. It has a tri-dimensional motion and provides sharp fraction of particles with very short time.

Furthermore, UltraSonic Sifter (manufactured by Bionics Scientific Technologies Ltd.) gives an accurate distribution of particles up to size 20 micrometer. It promotes longer mesh screen life and produces lower noise. The ultrasonic sound gives indirect vibrations, which helps in separation of particle size. Hence, such advanced technologies have driven the global laboratory sieve shaker market growth in the recent past.

These laboratory sieve shakers are needed in the pharmaceutical industry for processing of active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and excipient. For instance, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, and Sanofi Aventis (pharmaceutical companies) are partnered with Russell Finex Ltd. (manufacturer of sieves and filter technology). Russell Finex Ltd. provides sharp fraction of particles through its laboratory sieve shaker for the processing of their drugs. For instance, for screening of acetaminophen (paracetamol) & lactose monohydrate (excipient), Russell Compact Sieve and for ibuprofen (anti-inflammatory drug) Finex Separator is used. These sieves ensure high quality of drugs, which is an important aspect of quality control in the pharmaceutical preparations. Hence, this factor is expected to have a positive impact on the global laboratory sieve shaker market growth.

Global Laboratory Sieve Shaker Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global laboratory sieve shaker market. Events and conferences related to laboratory sieve shaker may have a positive influence on the North America laboratory sieve shaker market growth. For instance, in April 2018, International Powder & Bulk Solids Conference and Exhibition was held in Illinois, U.S., all key players showcased their products to individuals and companies related to pharmaceutical, chemical, agriculture, and other industries. Such conferences may broaden the exposure into advanced technology emerging into laboratory sieve shakers and thereby supporting the global laboratory sieve shaker market growth.

Global Laboratory Sieve Shaker Market Restraints

High-cost price of sieve shakers is expected to hamper the global laboratory sieve shaker market growth. Manufacturers are constantly focused on developing new technology into products (electromagnetic and ultrasonic sifters), which further adds up in the final cost making the laboratory sieve shakers expensive. For instance, Advantech L3P Sonic Sifter Separators, designed by Advantech Manufacturing, costs around US$ 9,709. Such expensive products may lead to lesser adoption in countries of developing regions such as Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and thereby restricting the global laboratory sieve shaker market growth.

Global Laboratory Sieve Shaker Market Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global laboratory sieve shaker market include Gilson Company, Inc., Russell Finex Ltd., Retsch GmbH, Lao Soung Machinery Co. Ltd., Endecotts Ltd., Bionics Scientific Technologies Ltd., and Thermo Fischer Scientific, Advantech Manufacturing, Dual Manufacturing Co., Inc., and GKM Siebtechnik GmbH.

Global Laboratory Sieve Shaker Market Taxonomy

The global laboratory sieve shaker market is segmented on the basis of technology, end user, and regions.

By Technology

Mechanical Sifters

Automated Sifters

UltraSonic Sifters

Electromagnetic Sifters

Gyratory Motion Sifters

Air Jet Sifters

Others

By End User

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa