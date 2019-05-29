Lander for ExoMars 2020 will be called Kazachok

The second joint mission of ESA and ROSCOSMOS to the Red Planet will lift-off in July of next year.

The lander for ExoMars gets the name, as the rover gets prepared for testing and assembly in Turing, Italy. Kazachok is an official name given the lander, which is developed by the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos. This is the second joint venture between ESA and Roscosmos while its first mission was Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO), which was launched in 2016, and now orbiting around Mars. Recently, on February 7, 2019, ESA named its rover as Rosalind Franklin and now Roscosmos has also named its lander, signaling toward the completion of the project.

The Russian built platform will weigh 1800 kg and will be based on Schiaparelli EDM Lander which was launched along TGO in 2016, but crashed on the Mars surface in October of 2016 Kazachok will act as both lander and deployment base for the rover and thereafter as a stationary monitory lad to study radiation, atmosphere and Martian Climate. It will also look for the presence of water on Mars. The lander was delivered at Turin through Antonov the heavy transport jet, which was carefully packed and decontaminated to prevent terrestrial microbes.

The Thales Alenia Space in Turing, Italy will carry the final assembly and testing in cooperation with ESA. ESA and Russian Lavochkin Association are the main contractor of the mission. In Turin, the lander will be integrated with other spacecraft modules, avionics, rover, and thermal protection. Although the project is progressing, there is a lot to be done. There are several tests to be conducted in both France and Italy and coordination between ESA and the Russian Space Agency is crucial for success.