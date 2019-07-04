Latest Study Offers Detailed Insights on Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market 2019

Polymer chain reaction (PCR) creates unlimited copies of DNA from a single strand using polymerase enzymes, primers, and multiple thermal cycles. PCR diagnostics are less prone to cross-contamination, as the procedure is conducted in automated thermal cyclers. dPCR and qPCR are common diagnostic techniques used in the research, pharma, and biotech institutes, and are widely used in variety of applications.

Real-time PCR allows specific and early disease diagnosis, allowing speedy and selective treatment for the patient. Also, PCR techniques have replaced the conventional infectious disease detection methods such as immunoassays as they are more specific and have become an integral part of laboratory diagnosis, thereby facilitating market growth.

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market: Dynamics

Increasing adoption of qPCR in medical diagnosis to detect RNA viruses such as HIV and hepatitis C is expected to propel the market growth. According to the International Journal of Nanomedicine, 2017, around 36.7 million people were affected by human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) and around 400 million people were affected with viral hepatitis, globally. The survey also stated that with no reliable treatment for HIV infection, early diagnosis is a critical factor in managing AIDS patients, as it is a major cause for morbidity and mortality, globally.

Moreover, launch of technologically advanced products is expected to enhance the market growth. For instance, in November 2013, GNA Biosolutions GmbH launched an ultrafast PCR platform, Pharos V8 platform based on laser PCR. The platform uses nanomaterial to accelerate PCR reaction, by a factor of ten, thus making it suitable to be used in time-sensitive settings.

However, high device cost and adoption of alternative assays for disease detection and analysis is expected to hinder the market growth.

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market: Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the digital PCR and real-time PCR market, owing to increasing number of cancer cases, favoring the demand for PCR diagnostic tools and assays. According to a National Cancer Institute, 2016, an estimated 1,735,350 million new cases of cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S., with around 609,640 deaths from the disease in 2018. The number of people suffering from cancer is expected to rise to 19 million by 2024.

Digital PCR and Real-time PCR (qPCR) Market: Key Players

Moreover, the launch of innovative products for disease diagnosis by market players is expected to be a major factor driving the market growth. For instance, in October 2017, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. introduced iQ-Check Enterobacteriaceae real-time PCR detection kit that can be used for 94 samples with ensured specificity.

Key players operating in the global digital PCR and real-time PCR market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Qiagen N.V., Takara Bio, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Agilent Technologies, Inc.

