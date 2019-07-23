Life on Red Dwarf Orbiting Exoplanets Cannot be Ruled Out, Says Study

As opposed to previous theories, a new study suggests that despite intense exposure to UV radiation, exoplanets orbiting red dwarves could still have favorable conditions for life

For life to be born on a planet, the conditions need to be near optimum. Very few planets observed have been found to fulfil the criteria, and almost none have shown any signs of life. Most planets touted as possible contenders for sustaining life are either far too hot, too cold, or exposed to ridiculous amounts of ultraviolet radiations, which would effectively wipe out all of the lifeforms on Earth very quickly. As legitimate as the theory sounds, a new study from the Cornell University has found that exposure to such strong levels of UV rays, does not decisively mean that the conditions are unfavorable for life to exist.

Red dwarf stars have been long touted as the most plausible star, around which a planetary system capable of sustaining life can be formed. These stars are much cooler and smaller, when compared to the sun, which means that planets would have to be much closer, so that the planet stays warm enough for water to exist in liquid form on its surface. This close proximity, translates to a much larger magnitude of UV radiation bombarding the planet. Red dwarfs are the most common type of stars in the universe, the team from Cornell, studied four such stars, as they compared the radiation levels to that on Earth during its early years.

The researchers mimicked the atmospheric conditions of some the planets, and also the manner in which the radiation would strike the atmosphere. Some of the planets have displayed evidence for the presence of a thin ozone layer, which the team took into consideration during the tests. While the team did find high levels of UV radiation, the levels were significantly lower than the estimated levels on Earth at a similar point in the planet’s life-cycle. Suggesting that these planets could go on to host some kind of life form.