Lifescience Reagent Market Review – Top Players, Industry Size

Increasing prevalence of infectious disease, which requires early diagnosis is creating the opportunity for the biotechnology industry players to produce effective reagents to carry out various diagnostic tests. Moreover, launching of new diagnostic tests and assays is contributing to the lifescience reagents market share. For instance, in April 2019, Roche launched Ventana HER2 Dual ISH DNA Probe Cocktail assay for the detection of the HER2 biomarker in breast and gastric cancer patients to determine the eligibility for the targeted drug trastuzumab (Herceptin). The new reagent is intended for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) use.

The global lifescience reagent market was valued at US$ 33,754.0 million in 2017, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2018–2026).

Increasing product launches for reagents to assist different types of diagnostics tests and research purpose is expected to drive the global lifescience reagent market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Dolomite Bio, a provider of single cell technologies, launched a new scRNA-Seq reagent kit to expand the Nadia Instrument portfolio. The new scRNA-Seq reagent kit is designed to enable the generation of PCR­amplified cDNA libraries on the Nadia Instrument, allowing high throughput gene expression profiling of heterogeneous cell populations. Moreover, in October 2016, Beckman Coulter’s lifescience division launched Clearllab LS Lymphoid Screen Reagent. It is CE-marked and 10-colour containing 12 antibody reagent combinations used for leukemia and lymphoma analysis. The new approach is designed to provide results with a faster turnaround time (TAT). ClearLLab has been specifically designed for identification of haematolymphoid cells on the Beckman Coulter’s Navios flow cytometer.

Increasing acquisitions among biotechnology industry players is contributing to the global lifescience reagent market during the forecast period. For instance, in February 2017, Anatrace (StoneCalibre’s portfolio company), acquired Molecular Dimensions Ltd. Molecular Dimensions Ltd is the U.K.-based supplier of modern screens, reagents, and other consumables and instrumentation for structural biology research. With this acquisition, Anatrace intended to establish its presence in Europe and expand its position in the structural biology product portfolio.

Global Lifescience Reagent Market- Regional Analysis

North America is expected to witness lucrative growth in global lifescience reagent market, owing to growing initiatives taken by market players to establish their product portfolio in North American countries. For instance, in May 2018, Grifols received the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) licensing approval to commercialize a range of antisera reagents designed for routine and complex immunohematology testing in the U.S.

Moreover, in 2016, LabX Media Group, Inc. acquired 1DegreeBio Inc., (www.1degreebio.com), the antibody and reagent search engine for lifesciences. With this acquisition, LabX Media Group introduced 1DegreeBio Inc. to its portfolio of established brands. The website ‘www.1degreebio.com’ includes a database of lifescience reagents and kits including quality validation data, citation history, as well as antibody reviews and community ratings.

Lifescience ReagentAsia Pacific is also expected to drive the global lifescience reagent market growth, owing to presence of key players in this regions. For instance, in December 2015, Sekisui Chemical, a Japanese company, acquired Eidia, a subsidiary company of Eisai, to develop and market reagents, especially diagnostic reagents, for curbing cancer and rheumatism. Eisai was the manufacturer, importer, and marketer of chemical equipment, clinical diagnostic reagents, clinical analyzers, and laboratory reagents. Sekisui purchased the Eidia from Eisai for US$ 18 million.

Europe is expected to show significant lifescience reagent growth rate, owing to increasing number of approvals from the European Union for the diagnostics reagents and assays. For instance, in March 2017, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. received CE marking in the European Union for its HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU. The company is provider of instruments, reagents, and services for molecular profiling applications. HTG EdgeSeq ALKPlus Assay EU is an in vitro diagnostic assay used to measure and analyze mRNA ALK gene rearrangements in formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded lung tumor specimens from patients previously diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Global Lifescience Reagent Market – Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the global lifescience reagent market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Danaher Corporation, Abbott Laboratories, Merck KGaA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies Inc., Perkin Elmer Inc., Waters Corporation, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, bioMérieux SA, and Sysmex Corporation.

