Liquid Packaging Carton Market Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin, Industry Analysis and Forecast by 2026

Liquid packaging cartons, also known as beverage cartons are used for safely storing liquids and reducing risks of damage during transportation. The cartons are used to package edible liquids such as water, soft drinks, dairy products, tomato sauce, and fruit juices, and non-edible liquids such as oils, cleaners and fuels. The size, shape and materials of the carton depends upon the liquid to be packaged. The materials for packaging mostly include paperboard, polythene or polypropylene, and aluminum foil. Gable top cartons are the most commonly used liquid packaging cartons owing to their characteristics such as convenience of storage and transportation, and environment friendly material used. Gable tops are used to store a variety of products such as milk, beer, liquor, wine, edible oil, juices, yoghurt, cream, health drinks and egg yolks.



Liquid Packaging Carton Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

Rigid

Flexible

On the basis of raw material, the global market is classified into:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

On the basis of application, the global market is classified into:

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Leading Players in Liquid Packaging Carton Market Includes: Elopak As, Klabin SA, Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co.,Ltd., Packaging Material Co., Ltd., Evergreen Packaging Inc., Liqui-Box Corporation, SIG Global, Tetra Pak Inc., TidePak Aseptic, Refresco Gerber N.V., and Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.

Liquid Packaging Carton manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Liquid Packaging Carton Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major competitive vendors operating in the market. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)., Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Liquid packaging carton Market Outlook – Increasing Demand for Recyclable and Environment Friendly Materials to be the Major Market Driver

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest potential market for liquid packaging carton, with the market in the region projected to witness relatively high growth in terms of value over the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the immense growth in population which has boosted the growth of food and beverage industry, especially in developing countries such as China and India. According to IBEF, US$ 915 billion is estimated to be generated by the Indian food and grocery industry by 2026.

Wide applications of liquid packaging carton in food and beverage industry is fueling the demand for liquid packaging carton, especially in Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Alternative packaging materials such as polyethylene terepthalate (PET), high density polyethylene (HDPE), and glass packaging is considered as one of the growth restrainers for the liquid carton packaging market. Innovation product launch is a key strategy adopted by the major players in the liquid packaging carton market.

