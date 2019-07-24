Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Growth and Analysis – Industry Trends, Size, Shares, Forecast to 2026

The Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Liquid Silicone Rubber Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Liquid Silicone Rubber market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Silicone rubber is defined as an elastomer of silicone that also contains hydrogen, carbon, and oxygen. Silicone rubber is available as one or two-part polymers and comprises fillers to improve properties and reduce costs. Silicone rubber is stable, non-reactive, and resistant to extreme environments and temperatures. It can be used in a wide range of products, including food storage products, textiles, footwear, electronics, and medical devices, among others. This is mainly attributed to its advantageous properties and ease of manufacturing.

One of the major factors driving growth of liquid silicone rubber market is increasing demand for electronics. Silicon rubber finds wide application in the healthcare industry and thus, rampant growth of this sector across the globe is further fueling demand for liquid silicone rubber. However, stringent regulations pertaining to use of liquid silicone rubber in medical devices is expected to hamper growth of liquid silicone rubber industry over the forecast period (2016–2024). Therefore, the liquid silicone rubber market is expected to witness moderate growth in terms of revenue over the forecast period.



Healthcare sector to contribute major share in the liquid silicone rubber market

The global market can be segmented on the basis of application into the following:

Automotive components and parts

Medical devices

Home appliances

Consumer goods

Cosmetics

Others

The global market can be segmented on the basis of end use industry into the following:

Automotive and aerospace

Healthcare

Electrical and electronics

Personal care

Building and construction

Others

The global market can be categorized on the basis of region into the following:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Africa

Middle East

Leading Players in Liquid Silicone Rubber Market Includes: Wacker Chemie AG, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd, DOW Corning, KCC Corporation, Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Bluestar Silicones (Elkem Group), Simtec Silicone Parts, LLC, Zhejiang Xinan Chemical Industrial Group Co., Ltd., and Reiss Manufacturing Inc., among others.

Regional Outlook

North America was the largest market for liquid silicone rubber in 2015. This is mainly attributed to growing population and rampant growth of the healthcare industry in the region. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the global liquid silicone rubber market over the forecast period. Growth of the market in the region is mainly attributed to increasing demand from economies such as India, China, and Indonesia. Markets in Latin America and Europe are also expected to gain traction in the near future due to growth of associated industries in these regions.

