Luxury Jewelry Market Study Including Top Manufacturers Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2018 to 2026

Global luxury jewelry industry is as dynamic as it is fast growing. Global luxury jewelry market is highly fragmented and mostly driven by consumer behavior and fashion trends. Therefore, jewelry manufacturers need to be focused on changing trends and developments to compete in global and local market. Integration of new technologies such as Computer Aided System (CAD) in the manufacturing of jewelry is expected to aid in growth of the market. CAD technology makes complex designs possible and allows manufacturers to create new jewelry designs, which is otherwise challenging to design manually.

Several companies that manufacture luxury jewelry are adopting various organic and inorganic growth strategies, in order to sustain their market position. Mergers, acquisitions, expansions in various geographies, and new product launches are some of key strategies followed by major players in the market. For instance, in September 2018, Fosun Group, a China-based investment and operating conglomerate, acquired 80% of the International Gemological Institute (IGI). Since 1975, IGI offers gemmological training, diamond grading, and gem and jewelry certification through 23 laboratories and schools worldwide.

Leading Players in Luxury Jewelry Market Includes: Gucciogucci S.P.A., Harry Winston, Inc., Societe Cartier, Tiffany & Co., Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Buccellati Holding Italia SpA, Graff Diamonds Corporation, Bulgari S.p.A, K. Mikimoto & Co., Ltd., and Chopard International SA among others.

Luxury Jewelry manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Luxury Jewelry Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major competitive vendors operating in the market. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)., Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

