Macular Edema Treatment Market Register a Hugh Growth In Healthcare Industry by 2026

Macular edema is the condition characterized by abnormal leakage and accumulation of fluid that forms blister in the layer of macula. The macula is an oval-shaped pigmented area near the center of retina. This blister causes the macula to swell and thicken that causes distortion of vision. Although macular edema has numerous causes, the most common cause is diabetes. Other causes include, age-related macular degeneration, replacement of lenses in treatment of cataract, chronic uveitis and intermediate uveitis, blockage of vein in the retina, and congenital diseases including retinitis pigmentosa and retinoschisis. Symptoms of macular edema include blurry or wavy vision near or in the center of field of vision. The disease is diagnosed by performing tests such as visual acuity test, dilated eye exam, fluorescein angiogram, optical coherence tomography, and Amsler grid.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2494

Macular Edema Treatment Market: Drivers

Increasing number of pipeline studies is expected to drive the macular edema treatment market growth. For instance, in April 2018, University of California, Davis, in collaboration with IRIDEX Corporation, initiated phase 3 clinical trial for Micropulse Laser Treatment to evaluate micropulse for suppression of diabetic macular edema (pulse). The primary aim of the study is to determine whether the micropulse laser treatment in eyes with good visual acuity will improve or stabilize vision loss due to the complications of diabetic macular edema. The study is expected to be completed by December 2020.

Furthermore, increasing approval for new diabetic macular edema (DME) therapies is expected to propel growth for the macular edema treatment market. For instance, in March 2018, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg prefilled syringe (PFS) for diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy. Lucentis 0.3 mg PFS is the first syringe prefilled with an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) agent. Moreover, in 2016 U.S.FDA approved Lucentis 0.5 mg PFS, which is intended for use in the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema following retinal vein occlusion (RVO), and myopic choroidal neovascularisation (mCNV).

However, lack of awareness of diabetic eye diseases among the patients with diabetes is expected to hinder the macular edema treatment market growth.

Macular Edema Treatment Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global macular edema treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to account for the largest market share in the macular edema treatment market, owing to increasing prevalence of diabetic macular edema in this region. For instance, according to American Journal of Managed Care (AJMC), in 2016, the prevalence rate of diabetic macular edema was 45.3% in North America.

Moreover, in 2013, as per National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), around 98 million individuals reported for diabetic retinopathy (DR) and 21 million individual reported for diabetic macular edema (DME) worldwide.

Furthermore, increasing product approvals for the treatment of macular edema is expected to boost growth of the macular edema treatment market in Europe. For instance, in 2015, the European Commission approved Eylea (aflibercept) for the treatment of patients with macular edema secondary to retinal vein occlusion. Bayer HealthCare and Regeneron collaborated to develop Eylea. Bayer HealthCare has exclusive marketing rights to the product outside the U.S.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2494

Key players operating in the macular edema treatment market include, Novartis International AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer Inc. Bayer AG, Aerpio Therapeutics, Inc., Biomar Microbial Technologies, Antisense Therapeutics Limited, Coherus BioSciences, and Bausch & Lomb Incorporated.