Magnetic Storms Can Cause Satellites to Deorbit, Russian Space Agency Suggests

According to the Lebedev Physical Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences (LPI RAS), strong magnetic storms can cause satellites to stray from the orbit.

A representative of the LPI RAS Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun said in a statement, “In accordance with the developed scale of magnetic storms, level three storms have a noticeable impact on technology, especially in space, including causing [space] vehicles to deorbit and create problems with maintaining their orientation.”

According to U.S. space weather forecasters, charged solar particles are due to wash over the Earth between 15th and 16th May 2019. These solar storms (or geomagnetic storms) are caused by a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) of hot gas known as plasma by the Sun. According to the forecast, “The G1 Minor geomagnetic storm watch is now in effect for both 15 and 16 May, 2019, due to anticipated CME effects. A series of three observed Coronal Mass Ejections have taken place since May 10, 2019. The first two CME events are expected to arrive on May 15 and the third is anticipated to arrive in the latter half of May 16.”

According to the LPI RAS Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun, hindrance in satellite navigation, low- and high- frequency radio navigation will be caused as a result of the magnetic storm. Sergey Bogachev of the Laboratory of Solar X-ray Astronomy of the Lebedev Physical Institute described the storm which started on 15th May as the strongest geomagnetic solar storm. “In comparison with the events of recent years, this is a major event. Over the past year and a half or two, this is the severest magnetic storm, an impressive event. This event forms aurora, creates interference in radio communications,” said Bogachev.