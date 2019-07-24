Medical Commode Market Expected Industry Offer, Improvement Stages To 2026

Medical commodes, also known as toilet chairs, are important medical equipment, designed to allow people who are bedridden, disabled, or physically challenged to safely and conveniently go to the bathroom. Bedsides this toilets can be used completely independently or with negligible help. They are found in private homes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals, and serve a multitude of people with varying mobility needs. Bedside commodes are usually placed next to the bed, but for the sake of convenience, most models are portable and can be moved to different rooms during the day.

Get Exclusive Sample Report at: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2550

Market Dynamics

Increasing number of people suffering from continence and incontinence to control their bladder and/or bowels, and person with struggle in the distance between the bed and the toilet mostly prefer bedside commode. Various reasons that someone might struggle with the distance between the bed and the bathroom, include surgical recovery and rehabilitation, urinary tract infections, balance issues, age, difficulty walking, and some medications.

Increasing prevalence of such conditions is expected to drive growth of the medical commode market. Also, growing number of surgical procedures leading to adoption of the medical commode is expected to drive growth of medical commode market. For instance, according to the National Chronic Kidney Disease 2017 Factsheet, estimated by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 15% or 30 million geriatric population in the U.S. are reported to have chronic kidney disease (CKD), out of which around 48% people are suffering from severely impaired kidney function.

Increasing Number of Physically Challenged Population is expected to Fuel the Adoption of Medical Commode during the Forecast Period

Medical commode used by physically challenged people or patient are mostly designed for easy shifting and moving physically challenged people from one place to another with the help of attendee or by means of self-propelling. Moreover, wheel chair design was developed as a combined solution in a basic wheel chair model with commode design for ease of defecation for the patients and elder people.

Increasing Number of Bariatric Surgery, Worldwide is expected to Aid in Market Growth

Increasing number of people opting for bariatric surgery, worldwide is expected to propel the adoption of medical commode in near future. For instance, according to the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery (ASMBS): June 2018; an estimated 228,000 bariatric surgeries were performed in the U.S. during 2017. Moreover, patient’s healthcare costs for patients suffering from morbid obesity are reduced by 29% within five years following bariatric surgery, which is related to a decrease or full elimination of comorbidities associated with obesity. This factor leads to the incased bariatric surgery procedures, worldwide.

Download PDF Brochure Of This Research Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/2550

Key players operating in the medical commode market include Medline Industries, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Drive Medical, Invacare Corporation, NOVA Medical Products, Cascade Healthcare Solutions, MEYRA GmbH, Avacare medical, and Lagooni B.V.