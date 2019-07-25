The medical plastic extrusion is a high volume manufacturing process in which raw plastic is melted and formed into the continuous profile using pellets, granules, and flakes powders with some additives such as colorants in either liquid or pellet form. It produces devices such as catheters, intravenous and drainage tubing, needle and syringe caps, injections, and other kind of components or devices that require profiled tube or shaft. Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC) is the leading polymer used for medical tubing with polyurethane, polyolefin, and blends and alloys such as thermoplastic elastomer. Thus, medical plastic extrusion manufacturers set new production and quality expectations for the essential products like catheters, intravenous and drainage tubing for the medical departments.

Medical Plastic Extrusion Market- Dynamics

The development in medical plastic extrusion technology and increase in new market players are the major driving factors of global medical plastic extrusion market. Increased access to healthcare services for consumers is also driving growth of the market.

Increasing cardiovascular diseases such as cardiac arrest, cardiac arrhythmia, and congestive heart failure will boost the demand for catheters, globally. On May 17, 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) stated that the cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the number one cause of death, globally. WHO further stated that between 2013 and 2016, 121.5 million American adults were affected by CVDs. In 2016, coronary heart disease (43.2%) was the leading cause of death in the U.S. It will boost the medical plastic extrusion market. North America region, Europe suffers from urology diseases and growing geriatric population, which contributes to broad catheter market. The key factors driving growth of global medical plastic extrusion market include increase in number of surgical processes and growing applications in pain management.

Medical Plastic Extrusion Market- Regional Dynamics

Regional segmentation of the global medical plastic extrusion by Coherent Market Insights comprises North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America is expected to hold dominant position in global medical plastic extrusion market over the forecast period. Medical plastic extrusion is widely used in hospitals, clinics, and other fields. The North America region launched the new moulding machines by using the plastic extrusion processes which particularly focused on the production capacity, supply and demand statistics, consumption, and volume of the medical plastic extrusion product. For instance, in 2017, Milacron Holdings Corp., a company serving the plastic processing industry launched a new Quantum Toggle injection moulding machine that further provides the features such reduced energy consumption and lowered cycle time coupled with precision and reliability. The Quantum Toggle injection machine is built to have higher productivity, reduced cost of ownership, and improve the performance and advanced technical specification.

Medical Plastic Extrusion Market- Competitive Analysis

Key players in the global medical plastic extrusion market have inked cooperation agreement for strategic partnership for enhancing the quality of output with better design and manufacturing capabilities which is important for them and their customers, thereby augmenting the market growth. For instance, on October 27, 2016, Kabra Extrusion technik announced a strategic partnership with Unicor GmbH to provide fully integrated extrusion solutions and for the advanced extrusion design. Similarly, on February 18, 2019, Reifenhhauser Group acquired Plamex Maschinenbau GmbH, a move is designed to strengthen the medical plastic industry. Based in Kelberg, Germany, Plamex is a supplier of blown film lines and extrusion components, with core competencies in water cooled oriented films for medical industry. Post-acquisition, it will work closely with Reifenhhauser Group for supplying the tailor made solutions for packaging industry. As a result, the Reifenhhauser Group will gain the access to new technology for flexible film production, leads to expand the blown film capabilities. After the acquisition, the group can now offer the technologies like water quench, double or multi bubble technologies to new customer group.

The key players in global medical plastic extrusion market are Fluortek, Ace, Putnam Plastics, Vesta, Teel Plastics, Raumedic, Biomerics, Vention medical, Pexco, and VistaMed.