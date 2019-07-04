Medicine Iontophoresis Market Poised to Garner Maximum Revenues During 2018 – 2026

Iontophoresis is a technique, which uses an electric current to deliver a medicine or other chemicals through the skin. Iontophoresis is often suggested for people with hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) of the hands and/or feet as it aids in reducing sweating. Iontophoresis is suitable for applications such as acetic acid (calcific tendinitis), calcium chloride and magnesium sulfate (control of musculoskeletal spasms), dexamethasone (inflammation), lidocaine (inflammation of soft tissues), and zinc oxide (rheumatoid arthritis).

Medicine Iontophoresis Market Drivers

Increasing awareness for treatment of hyperhidrosis is expected to drive growth of the medicine iontophoresis market. For instance, in the U.S., the International Hyperhidrosis Society (IHhS) IHhS celebrates the month of November as Hyperhidrosis Awareness Month by making documentaries, conducting interviews of patients, and organizing various events to raise awareness of hyperhidrosis among the populace. Moreover, increasing research on iontophoresis in treating various diseases and symptoms is expected to boost growth of the medicine iontophoresis market. For instance, in April 2018, EyeGate Pharma Company developed a novel ocular drug delivery system called EyeGate II iontophoresis, where an electric current generated in the device delivers ionized drug into the eye and further gets absorbed into the eye by the electric current.

Furthermore, approval for new products for medicine iontophoresis therapy is expected to propel the medicine iontophoresis market growth. For instance, in May 2017, Soterix Medical Inc., the U.S.-based firm, received a 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA), for its IontoDC device intended to use direct current to introduce ions of soluble salts or other drugs in the body.

Medicine Iontophoresis Market Restraints

Side effects and the limitations associated with medicine iontophoresis therapy are expected to restrain medicine iontophoresis market growth. For instance, according to British Association of Dermatologists 2016 report, people often complain symptoms of bruising or blisters incase the intensity of current is too high for iontophoresis, a sensation of mild burning in case the electrode is touched, and itchiness in the treated area after treatment. Moreover, patients with cardiac pacemakers or with metal implants are not suitable for iontophoresis treatment.

Furthermore, product recalls due to failure in meeting regulatory standards is expected to restrain growth of the medicine iontophoresis market. For instance, in August 2016, Health Canada recalled IONTODERMA ID-1000, a product of IONTODERMA, due to failure to comply medical devices regulations and for selling medical devices without proper license.

Medicine Iontophoresis Market – Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global medicine iontophoresis market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is projected to hold dominant position in the global medicine iontophoresis market due to insurance and reimbursement strategies for treating hyperhidrosis patients. For instance, in the U.S., International Hyperhidrosis Society offers useful tools, information, and downloadable forms related to the insurance and reimbursement process. This comprises health plans for hyperhidrosis treatments, cost of therapy, medical insurance form for purchasing iontophoresis devices, and others. Such insurance and reimbursement services allow efficient treatment of hyperhidrosis.

Furthermore, increasing research and development activities to launch advanced iontophoresis devices for treating ophthalmic diseases in Asia Pacific is expected to contribute to substantial growth in the global medicine iontophoresis market. For instance, in March 2018, annual meeting of Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2018 was held in China where, Aciont Inc. opened up clinical data for its lead product, Dexamethasone Sodium Phosphate (DSP)-Visulex. DSP-Visulex is a non-invasive drug delivery system based on ocular iontophoresis technique. This product can be used for the treatment of non-infectious anterior uveitis.

Medicine Iontophoresis Market Competitor Analysis

Key players operating in the global medicine iontophoresis market include, ORGANIX GmbH & Co. KG, Hidrex USA, Drionic, IOMED, R.A. Fischer, Iskra Medical d.o.o., Chattanooga, Encore Medical, L.P., iTech Medical, Inc., Kimetec GmbH, and AAM.

