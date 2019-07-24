Methanol Market 2018 Dynamics, Segments, Size and Demand 2026

The Methanol Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Methanol Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Methanol market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Methanol Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Methanol Market Overview

Methanol is a liquid which is manufactured mostly through oxidization of methane or through synthesis of carbon monoxide and hydrogen. Methanol is termed as wood alcohol since it depicts properties similar to conventional fuels. Methanol is chiefly utilized as a fuel in vehicles as well as an antifreeze solution in automobiles. It is also used as a feedstock for manufacturing various products such as formaldehyde, acetic acid, MTBE, DME, and others. It is used widely in numerous other industrial applications. It is a volatile, colorless, toxic, and flammable liquid. Globally, methanol is produced at around 90 methanol plants. Most of these methanol plants are located in Asia Pacific, Latin America, North America and others.

Global Methanol Market Taxonomy

The global methanol market is classified on the basis of the following segments:

Feedstock Type Oil & Gas Coal

Application Formaldehyde Acetic Acid MTBE DME Gasoline

End-use Industry Automotive Construction Others



Leading Players in Methanol Market Includes: BASF SE, Celanese Corporation, Methanex Corporation, Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Co., Inc. (MGC), Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), SABIC, Valero Marketing and Supply Company, and Zagros Petrochemical Company (ZPC), among others.

Prevalent Scenario in Methanol Market

Methanol is extensively utilized at filling stations and as alternative fuel which is expected to drive the demand for methanol. Methanol is widely used at various industries such as construction, automotive, textile, and furniture industries. Increased activities in these industries have further boosted the demand for methanol across the globe. Energy and petrochemical industries have increased their production which has led to high demand for methanol in these industries. Formaldehyde and acetic acid are widely used derivatives of methanol across the globe. Natural gas is the primary source of feedstock for manufacturing methanol. Asia Pacific is the leading market for methanol across the globe. China dominates the methanol market in Asia Pacific. China has been utilizing coal as the primary source of feedstock for methanol production owing to its low cost and easy availability. Share of coal feedstock is expected to increase owing to increase in share of China in global methanol market.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Methanol market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.