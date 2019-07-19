Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market 2019 – Segmentation and Recent Huge Growth Till 2026

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market

The report firstly Elaborate the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on.

Market Insights:

Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) is a monomer and is also known as methacrylic acid or methyl ester. Major applications of methyl methacrylate include, vinyl impact modifiers, illuminated light displays, adhesives, safety gazing, exterior paints, and others. MMA finds applications in various end-use industries such as building & construction, electronics, automotive, aerospace, paints & coating, medical, and others. Increasing demand for MMA from end-use industries is expected to propel growth of the global methyl methacrylate market.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) market for 2018 – 2026.

Coherent Market insights report, Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market 2018 – 2026, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Major players operating in the methyl methacrylate market include, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema Group, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited, Chi Mei Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, and DowDuPont. Inc.

The report includes six parts, dealing with:

1.) Basic Information;

2.) Asia Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market;

3.) North American Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market;

4.) European Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market;

5.) Market Entry and Investment Feasibility;

6.) Report Conclusion;

Table of Content:

Research Objective and Assumptions Research Objectives

Assumptions

Abbreviations Market Purview Report Description Market Definition and Scope

Executive Summary Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By End-Use Industry

Coherent Opportunity Map (COM) Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Supply Side Drivers Demand Side Drivers Economic Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities PEST Analysis PORTER Analysis Industry Trend Mergers and Acquisitions

Cost Tier Down Analysis Global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Market, By Application, 2017- 2027 (US$ Million & KT) Introduction Market Share Analysis, 2018 and 2027 (%) Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2019 – 2027 Segment Trends

Polymethyl methacrylate (PMMA) Introduction Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Million & KT) Acrylic Sheet Fabricated Products

Surface Coatings Introduction Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Million & KT)

Others Introduction Market Size and Forecast, and Y-o-Y Growth, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Million & KT)



