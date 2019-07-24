Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market Landscape And Its Growth Prospects 2018-2026

Vaccine is one of the most important biologic product used to prevent from infection of various diseases such as seasonal influenza, hepatitis, polio, diphtheria, Japanese encephalitis, measles, meningococcal disease, tetanus, haemophilus influenza type b, whooping cough among others. Vaccine consists of inactivated or killed form of microorganism or its protein. Vaccine generates anti-body response, which stimulates the immune system against specific diseases. Any future infections due to microorganism can be prevented by vaccinating the patients against that specific disease. Most of the vaccines are delivered through conventional needle and syringes, which has certain challenges such as needle phobia, discomfort in older and pediatric populations, requirement of special storage infrastructure, and need to visit the healthcare facility for its administration.

Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market – Market Dynamics

Microneedle flu vaccine is still in nascent stage of development however, after its launch it would provide various advantages over conventional needle-based vaccines, which will drive growth of the market.

Microneedle vaccine can be delivered easily at any location without special storage infrastructure, therefore it can be used even at distant location. This vaccine can be self-administered by anybody thereby, eliminating the need of clinic visit and assistance of physician. This serves as an important advantage, especially in the emerging markets, where there is severe shortage of healthcare workers. According to World Health Organization, 2017 factsheet, Africa had an average of 1.30 health workers per 1000 population in 2015, which is way below the 4.5 per 1000 required for achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Globally, health workforce shortage is estimated to be 14.5 million, out of which Africa has the most severe health workforce (HWF) shortage, estimated to reach 6.1 million by 2030. Microneedle vaccine can address these issues if utilized on global scale. Moreover, it would avoid deaths caused from unavailability of vaccine by improving access to vaccination. For instance, according to United Nations Development Programme, measles vaccines have averted nearly 15.6 million deaths since 2000, globally.

Microneedle Flu Vaccine Market – Regional Insights.

On the basis of geography, the global microneedle flu vaccine market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. North America would be dominant region in the global microneedle flu vaccine market during the forecast period. This is owing to the need of large number of influenza vaccines each year and current ongoing research over microneedle flu vaccine in the region. In June 2017, National Institutes of Health-funded study led by a team at the Georgia Institute of Technology and Emory University published a report in the journal Lancet, which shows that an influenza vaccine can produce robust immune responses and be administered safely with an experimental patch of dissolving microneedle. Participants in the study preferred microneedle flu vaccine over other types of vaccines.

There is increased amount of research funding to develop commercially available micro needle flu vaccine, which would pace up the launch of these products. In 2015, the Georgia Institute of Technology and Micron Biomedical were awarded US$ 2.5 million in grants from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to advance the development of dissolvable microneedle patches for polio immunization. This would also widen up the disease profile for which microneedle vaccine could be developed.

Key players in the global microneedle flu vaccine market are Micron Biomedical, Microdermics Inc., 3M Company, Inc., VaxInnate, and Vetter among others.