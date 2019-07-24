Mining Lubricant Market Research Report by Product Opportunity, Industry Summary, Constraints, Threat, Competitive Status and Trend Estimate 2026

The Mining Lubricant Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Mining can be carried out at the surface as well as underground. Rock drills, scoops, loader, hydraulic shovels, and draglines are used constantly in the operations of mining which causes wear and tear. This causes decrease in downtime and life of the equipment. Hence, mining lubricants play an important role in mining activities. In mining, the anti-wear performance and the need of good corrosion protection are mainly required to protect the metal surface. The mining lubricants are used to reduce costs by extending drain intervals, improving energy efficiency, and increasing equipment life. Due to the heavy duty nature of operations in mining sector, safe lifting of heavy loads is vital. Lubricants help keep the machinery in optimal shape. Improper lubrication leads to energy losses, seal issues, excess friction, and wear and tear on moving parts.

Mining Lubricant Market Taxonomy

The mining lubricant market are classified,

On basis of equipment function,

Engine

Hydraulic

Transmission

Gear

On basis of mining techniques,

Surface Mining

Underground Mining

On basis of product,

Bio-based mining lubricant

Synthetic Lubricant

Mineral Oil

On basis of end-use industry,

Iron ore mining

Coal mining

Bauxite mining

Rare-earth mineral mining

Precious metal mining

Others

Leading Players in Mining Lubricant Market Includes: Royal Dutch Shell Plc, ExxonMobil Corporation, BP Plc., Chevron Corporation, Total S.A., LUKOIL, Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., Fuchs Petrolub SE, PetroChina Company Limited, Quaker Chemical Corporation, Sinopec Limited, Bel-Ray Company, LLC, Whitmore Manufacturing, Schaeffer Manufacturing Co Ltd., and Kluber Lubrication.

Mining Lubricant Market Outlook – Surging demand in Asia-Pacific Augmenting Market Growth

Asia Pacific is a major hub for the coal and iron ore mining industries. The major developing infrastructure and growing construction activities has enabled the significant need of these minerals, which in turn is leading to the need of mining lubricants. Australia and China are one of the largest producers of iron ore and bauxite. The mining lubricant market is totally dependent on the mining industry of these countries. Asia Pacific was the largest market for the mining lubricants in 2016. This in turn markets it an attractive market for mining lubricants. Increased mining to achieve energy and mineral resource for enhancing self-sufficiency ability are the major drivers behind this trend.

The downturn in mining related investments in South Africa due to the stringent government regulations adversely affected the mining lubricant industry in the country. Rising costs, labor unrest, and a decrease in commodity prices, has resulted in reduced profit margins from mining projects discouraging new announcements.

