Modular Anatomic Reconstruction Market Granular View Of Industry From Various End-Use Segments

A reconstructive surgery refers to the surgery used for the restoration of the body parts in terms of structure and function. Reconstructive surgeries are performed for correction of deformities (due to birth defects) and trauma. It is also used in chronic diseases like cancer patients in result of damage occurred to body parts. Anatomical reconstruction refers to restoration of anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL), and allows tightening and firming of knee, hip, foot and ankle, and hand and wrists. These kind of injuries are common in athletes and geriatric population.

Global Modular Anatomic Reconstruction Market Drivers

Strategies adopted by the key players related to the anatomic reconstruction is expected to accelerate the global modular anatomic reconstruction market growth. For instance, in September 2016, Stryker Corporation, a medical technology company acquired Ivy Sports Medicine LLC for the expansion of its product portfolio. Stryker Corporation included the only FDA – approved meniscus implants to its portfolio. These meniscus implants are biological and completely absorbable, complements in shoulder, ankle and knee (including ACL) reconstruction surgery.

Furthermore, in March 2019, Smith & Nephew, a medical device manufacturing company acquired a medical technology company for its orthopedic joint reconstruction business. It involves into its product portfolio the multi – asset digital surgery and robotic ecosystem related to anatomic reconstructive surgery. Hence, such strategies involved for adoption of expansion of product portfolio related to anatomic reconstruction surgery is expected to boost the global modular anatomic reconstruction market.

Also, approvals from regulatory bodies to the key players are expected to propel the global modular anatomic reconstruction market growth. For instance, in March 2019, Exactech Inc., received an approval from U.S. Food & Drug Administration for Alteon Cup and XLE Liner. These are going to be used for the reconstructive surgery of hip. The cup provides multiple configurations to the bearings and XLE liners are Vitamin E enhanced acetabular liners. Hence, such approvals related to the reconstructive surgery implants are expected to augment the global modular anatomic reconstruction market growth.

Global Modular Anatomic Reconstruction Market Regional Analysis

North America is expected to hold dominant position in the global modular nanatomic reconstruction market. Increase in incidences of cancer patients are expected to drive the North America’s modular anatomic reconstruction market growth. According to American Cancer Society, every year 800-900 people are diagnosed with osteosarcoma in U.S. These people may require anatomic reconstruction surgery as sometimes the treatment involves amputation. Hence, this factor is expected to support the global modular anatomic reconstruction market growth.

Global Modular Anatomic Reconstruction Market Restraints

Demerits of graft materials related to reconstructive surgery is expected to hamper the global modular anatomic reconstruction market growth. Certain disadvantages associated with autografts are pain in insertion site, permanent sensation loss, patella knee fracture, Q – muscle atrophy, violation of extensor mechanism and allografts include risk of infection, increased risk of transmitted diseases and low grade immune rejection. Hence, this factor may have an influence on the global modular anatomic reconstruction market growth.

Global Modular Anatomic Reconstruction Market Key Players

Some of the major players operating in the global modular anatomic reconstruction market include, Arthrex Inc., ArthroCare Corporation, Smith & Nephew plc, DePuy Synthes, Inc., Stryker Corporation, Medtronic, Zimmer Biomet, Japan Medical Dynamic Marketing , Tornier Inc. and CONMED Corporation.