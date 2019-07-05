Molecular Cytogenetics Market Dynamics, Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges

Molecular cytogenetics encompasses the combination of molecular biology and cytogenetics. It enables to differentiate normal and cancer causing cells. Molecular cytogenetics helps to study the structural and functional organization of chromosomes and its nucleus, genomic variations, expression and evolution, and chromosomal abnormalities in medicinal and cancer-related genetics. It includes a series of techniques that operate either with entire genome or with specifically targeted DNA sequences. Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is the most common molecular cytogenetic technique in which the DNA probes are labeled with different colored fluorescent tags to visualize one or more specific regions of the genome.

Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Drivers

High prevalence of cancer and increasing application of molecular biology in detection of inherited susceptibilities associated with cancer development is expected to boost the molecular cytogenetics market growth. For instance, according to Cancer Research UK, in 2018, around 17 million new cases of cancer were diagnosed worldwide.

However, the use of alternative techniques such as PCR in situ for fluorescent in situ hybridization technique may hamper growth of the molecular cytogenetics market. PCR in situ is a new technique that is capable of detecting very low nucleotide samples. The technique has advantages such as higher speed and potential sensitivity over conventional fluorescent in situ hybridization.

Global Molecular Cytogenetics Market: Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global molecular cytogenetics market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the molecular cytogenetics market over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to launch of new products by key market players in the region. For instance, in January 2019, Applied Spectral Imaging (ASI) — a California-based provider of biomedical imaging analysis solutions — launched updated products portfolio, which is designed to cater to increasing demand of pathology and cytogenetic laboratories. The updated product portfolio includes a new imaging methodology that is based on an all-new algorithm coupled with advanced hardware components to increase the scanning speed for fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) imaging.

Furthermore, Asia Pacific is expected to witness significant growth in the molecular cytogenetics market over the forecast period. The market growth is attributed to increasing M&A activities in the region. For instance, in May 2017, Sysmex Corporation (Sysmex), a Japan-based in vitro diagnostic company, acquired Oxford Gene Technology, a molecular genetics company. Under this acquisition, Sysmex acquired access to Oxford Gene Technology’s genetic analysis technologies and cytogenetics domain that allowed Sysmex to enter into the cytogenetics market with FISH (fluorescence in situ hybridisation) and aCGH (array comparative genomic hybridisation) products.

Key players operating in the global molecular cytogenetics market include, Affymetrix, Inc., Oxford Gene Technology, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, PerkinElmer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Applied Spectral Imaging, Quest Diagnostics, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Sysmex Corporation, and Illumina, Inc.

