Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market- increasing demand with Industry Professionals

Myasthenia gravis (MG) is a type of chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease which causes weakness in skeletal muscles in the arms and legs. Double vision, facial paralysis, difficulty in walking, dropping of eyelids, are symptoms of myasthenia gravis. This disease is diagnosed by tests such as repetitive nerve stimulation test, blood test for antibodies, edrophonium test, Computed Tomography (CT), and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI). Corticosteroids drugs (azathioprine, and cyclosporine) and Acetylcholine esterase inhibitors (Edrophonium, and Pyridostigmine) are used for the treatment of MG.

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Drivers

Consistent research and development activities are expected to propel growth of the myasthenia gravis treatment market. For instance, in October 2017, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for Soliris which contains eculizumab as an active component. This drug is used for treatment of antibody positive generalized myasthenia gravis, and it is also used in treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS).

Furthermore, increasing number of clinical trials for treatment of myasthenia gravis are expected to drive the myasthenia gravis treatment market growth. For instance, in December 2017, Novartis AG initiated phase II clinical trial of CFZ533 for treatment of severe myasthenia gravis. The main function of CFZ533 is the modification of immune response by deactivation of white blood cells. Hence, it is expected to help with improvement and management of severe myasthenia gravis.

Moreover, Argenx BVBA is conducting a clinical phase III study of ARGX-113 for treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis. ARGX-113, also named Efgartigimod, is administered intravenously. The study started in March 2019 and is expected to complete in June 2021.

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market Restraints

Side effects of the drugs used for treating myasthenia gravis are expected to hamper growth of the myasthenia gravis treatment market. For instance, according to BioNews Services, LLC report, in April 2019, high dose combination of cholinesterase inhibitors (ChEIs) and calcineurine inhibitors (CNIs) such as Mestinon and Prograf are responsible for severe muscle cramps in myasthenia gravis patients. Hence, this factor is expected to hinder growth of the myasthenia gravis treatment market.

Myasthenia Gravis Treatment Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global myasthenia gravis treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the myasthenia gravis treatment market over the forecast period. This is owing to increasing incidence and prevalence of myasthenia gravis in the U.S. For instance, in October 2018, according to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), incidence of myasthenia gravis was around 5 to 30 cases per million person years and prevalence is around 10 to 20 cases per 100,000 population in U.S. Furthermore, Asia Pacific is projected to witness significant growth in the global myasthenia gravis treatment market, owing to increasing research and development activities for treatment of myasthenia gravis. For instance, Sun Yat-Sen University in China is conducting phase III clinical trial of Azathioprine and Leflunomide for treatment of myasthenia gravis. The study started in September 2012, and is expected to complete in January 2020.

Key players operating in the myasthenia gravis treatment market are Novartis AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Grifols, S.A., Valeant Pharmaceutical International, Inc. Alexion Pharmaceutical Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, CSL Behring, Baxter International, Inc., Shire plc, and Avadel Pharmaceutical, PLC.

