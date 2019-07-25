Nasal Cannula Market Positioning And Growing Market Share Worldwide Till 2026

Nasal cannula is considered as an essential part for airway management. It is a hollow tube consisting of two prongs that facilitates the oxygen airflow into the body through the nostrils. The source of oxygen to these cannulas is generally a portable generator. It generally provides 25% of oxygen rate but can be extended up to 95% and the flow is approximately 1 to 6 liters per minute. Some of the advanced nasal cannulas allow a flow rate of around 40 liters per minute. It is used for those who suffer from stroke, chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases, or have difficulties related to respiratory management and in neonatal infants. These cannulas are considered as lightweight, easy to use, and economical.

Market Dynamics

Factors such as technological development of products, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and frequent initiatives taken by government and other organizations related to respiratory diseases is supporting the global nasal cannula market growth. For instance, in October 2016, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare conducted a study of Optiflow nasal high therapy in comparison with non-invasive ventilation. The study was conducted in three intensive care units. It was revealed that nasal high flow cannula was as much effective as non–invasive ventilation for prevention of reintubation and post-extubation respiratory failure in patients. Moreover, increasing prevalence of stroke may lead to higher adoption of nasal cannula as hypoxemia (a condition in which body does not have enough oxygen) is common in acute ischemic stroke. According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention 2017 data, in every 4 minutes, someone in the U.S. gets a stroke. These factors are expected to support global nasal cannula market growth over the forecast period.

Product launches by key players is expected to boost the global nasal cannula market growth over the forecast period

Increasing product launches of nasal cannula is expected to propel the global nasal cannula market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2015, Teleflex Inc. launched a product – Comfort Flow plus Nasal Cannula. This product was expansion to its heated high flow therapy product portfolio. It consists of silicon nares and an optional chin strap, which promotes close mouth treatments. Similarly, in November 2015, Salter Labs launched a portfolio dedicated to neonatal care. The company developed a whole range of products including nasal cannulas keeping in mind the special needs of infants. Some of its products of nasal cannulas include, conventional cannulas, demand cannulas, and salter–style cannulas. Such product launches are expected to broaden the range of technology related to nasal cannulas and thereby accelerate the global nasal cannula market growth.

Increasing government and organization Initiatives related to respiratory diseases treatment is expected to support the global nasal cannula market growth over the forecast period

Nasal cannula is a basic necessity for patients suffering from respiratory diseases or have breathing difficulties. Initiatives taken by governments and other organizations related to respiratory diseases treatment is expected to support the global nasal cannula market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2018, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, U.S., celebrated November as a pulmonary hypertension awareness month. The association organized awareness campaigns and fund raising events to support pulmonary hypertension patients with their medical needs and to also support for the research and studies for pulmonary hypertension. Similarly, in May 2018, National Stroke Association announced May as a stroke awareness month wherein the association held social media campaigns and other events with the help of celebrities. The purpose of the campaign was to raise awareness about the risk factors related to stroke and to support patient’s life. Hence, such initiatives are expected to support the global nasal cannula market growth over the forecast period.

Major players operating in the global nasal cannula market include, Sunset Healthcare Solutions Inc., Flexicare Ltd., Medin Medical Innovations GmbH, Salter Labs, Smiths Medical, Teleflex Inc., Neotech Products, Fairmont Medical, Medline Industries Inc., and Hamilton Medicals.