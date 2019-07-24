Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth by 2026

Thermoregulation is the ability to balance heat production and heat loss in order to maintain body temperature within a certain normal range. Thermoregulation in the neonate is a critical physiological function that is strongly influenced by physical immaturity, extent of illness, and environmental factors. The average normal axillary temperature is considered to be 37°C and normal temperature in neonates is about 36.4C (97.5F). However, temperature can vary slightly ranging between 36.7 – 37.3°C. It is important that neonates should be nursed within their neutral thermal environment’ (NTE). Thermal temperature can be categorized into hypothermia and hyperthermia. Hypothermia occurs when a newborn’s body temperature drops below 36.5°C (97.7°F) while Hyperthermia is characterized by an uncontrolled increase in body temperature that exceeds the body’s capacity to lose heat. Multiple techniques have been used to assess thermoregulation in infants and to provide thermo-neutral environment to maintain normal body temperature in neonates.

Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market Drivers

The major factor driving growth of the neonatal thermoregulation devices market is increase in incidence of preterm birth, which result in low body temperature, especially immediately after birth in the delivery room, due to a lack of stored body fat. For instance, in 2017, according the data provided by National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS), preterm birth rate in the US was 9.93%. Premature birth and complications associated with it are major contributors to infant death in this country. Moreover, technological advancement in medical devices has also been a major driver for the neonatal thermoregulation devices market growth. Furthermore, growth in number of Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) admissions and Special Care Nursery (SCN) has further accelerated the demand for neonatal incubators to initiate the proper treatment for newborn and premature babies at the earliest. For instance, in 2014, according to the report by Australian Institute of Health and Welfare’s Australia’s Mothers and Babies, around 72% of pre-term babies are more likely to be admitted to an SCN or NICU than term (10%) and post term babies (13%).

Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market Restraints

However, potential hazards occurring in neonates due to use of the warmers is expected to restrain growth of the market. For instance, in 2013, American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) stated that most serious complication while using radiant warmers is extreme hyperthermia, which may occur from improper use or from dislodgement of the sensor probe, which result in death or permanent neurological damage in infants.

Neonatal Thermoregulation Devices Market- Regional Analysis

On the basis of region, the global neonatal thermoregulation devices market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.

Geographically, North America is projected to gain major share in the neonatal thermoregulation devices market, owing to increasing incidences of preterm birth. For instance, in March 2017, according to Dimes survey, 1 in 10 babies was born preterm in the U.S.

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the significant market share in neonatal thermoregulation devices market, owing to developing neonatal healthcare facility in this region. Also, the multinational companies are primarily targeting the Asian markets for developing neonatal care devices owing to lower manufacturing cost in this region. For instance, in 2013, Koninklijke Philips N.V. entered the mother and childcare business segment, where it manufactures infant warms and incubators at affordable prices as compared to other market players in India.

Key players operating in neonatal thermoregulation market include GE Healthcare, Natus Medical Incorporated, Inspiration Healthcare Group plc. Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Fanem Ltda, Novos Medical Systems, Pluss Advanced Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Weyer GmbH, Baby Bloom Healthcare BV, and Medical Technology Transfer and Services Asia