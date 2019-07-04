Netflix Disables AirPlay Support on iOS Apps, citing Technical Limitations

The change in policy was first noticed on Netflix’s official Help Center Webpage on April 5, 2019.

Video streaming giant Netflix has withdrawn its support for Apple’s AirPlay from all iOS apps. This feature lets the users stream Netflix on their iPads and iPhones and instantly play them no their TVs. According to the reports, Apple AirPlay is available on multiple devices it has become difficult for Netflix to distinguish. It is unclear that what Netflix will gain from knowing what television is being used, other than data harvesting. In March 2019, Netflix refused to be a part of Apple TV+, which is a subscription-based streaming service scheduled to launch later in 2019.

However, according to Netflix, these two events have no connection whatsoever, least to do with Apple emerging as one of its competitors. A Netflix spokesperson addressed this issue saying, “We want to make sure our members have a great Netflix experience on any device they use. With AirPlay support rolling out to third-party devices, there isn’t a way for us to distinguish between devices (what is an Apple TV versus what isn’t) or certify these experiences.” He added further saying, “Therefore, we have decided to discontinue Netflix AirPlay support to ensure our standard of quality for viewing is being met.”

The company also made it clear that apps on Apple TV and iOS are unaffected for native playback on the device they are installed on. However, from here on, a customer cannot use AirPlay to stream that content on other devices. This change in the policy was first spotted on April 5, 2019, in an update on Netflix official Help Center Webpage. We will have to wait and see whether user demand is enough for Netflix to change its decision or if it is gone forever. For now, iOS consumers cannot use the feature of AirPlay.