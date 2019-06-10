Netflix will not be a part of Apple’s Streaming Service, Says CEO

CEO Reed Hastings has confirmed that Netflix will not be associated with Apple’s streaming service, set to launch in April, 2019

Apple’s streaming service is one of the much awaited video platforms, despite an abundance of such survives. The tech giant has kept all of their proceedings under wraps thus far, leaving much to the audience’s imagination. However Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has now confirmed that the world’s largest video streaming platform, will not be a part of Apple’s streaming service.

Amazon already has an Apple like model which is already available to users, from where they can avail subscriptions to services like HBO and Showtime. Facebook is said to be developing a similar platform of their own. Apple’s app will not be able to sell Netflix subscriptions, despite of reports emerging that Netflix may agree to list their subscriptions on the platform.

However, with the controversies arising between Apple and companies like Netflix and Spotify, the move from Netflix does not come as much of a surprise. Netflix is possibly withholding the subscriptions as an attempt to not disturb the monopoly they have established in the field. A move that cannot be criticized with companies like Apple, Disney, Facebook, and Amazon coming into the fray.

They have, over the years, set very high standards for self-produced content, which will make it difficult for other mediums to overthrow the public preference towards Netflix. While Hastings did accept that companies with tremendous amount of resources are entering the business, he believes that Netflix has cultivated a dedicated user base who have become used to the quality content Netflix has churned out one after the other. However, the amount of competitors means that even Netflix will have continue to keep up with their standards, if not emulate them.