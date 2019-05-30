New Device Can Kill Viruses And Bacteria In Water Using Hot Co2 Bubbles

Researchers has found a new technique to purify wastewater by blowing hot bubbles of carbon dioxide (CO2) into the water.

A team of researchers at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) Canberra may have found a solution to the glaring issue of contaminated water which is affecting most of the world. In this new technique, CO2 is heated and then released into a wastewater tank. When hot CO2 bubbles rise up within the water, they are actually transferring heat into the water surrounding them, and the heat emitted from the bubbles is enough to kill any bacteria present in the solution. Researchers heated both carbon dioxide and the usual surrounding air to temperatures ranging from 7° C to 205° C to check which of them worked the best. Low temperatures had no effect on the microbes. Both air and CO2 worked better when the heat was cranked up, however CO2 was more consistent and faster in killing the bacteria and viruses.

Adrian Garrido Sanchis, co-author of the study said, “This new technology could become a new sterilization technology candidate able to compete with the existing ones. The fact that the process can use heated CO2 gas instead of heated water and the possibility of reusing exhaust gas from combustion processes makes the new process potentially more energy efficient.” The researchers also pointed out that CO2 could be less dangerous than chemical methods like adding chlorine for purification. And finally, carbon dioxide is a common by-product of industry, so finding uses for it is more manageable.