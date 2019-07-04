Nitric Oxide Synthase (NOS) Brain Market Is Recurring & Impressive Growth Generating Sector

Nitric oxide synthases (NOS) are group of enzymes, which convert L-arginine to L-citrulline and produce nitric oxide (NO). Nitric oxide synthases enzymes exhibit a bidomain structure homologous to cytochrome P450 reductase. There are three isoforms of NOS titled according to their function or according to the type of tissue in which they were first defined. The isoforms of NOS include, neuronal NOS (or nNOS), endothelial NOS (or eNOS), and inducible NOS (or iNOS). These enzymes are also referred numerically: nNOS is referred as NOS1, iNOS as NOS2, and eNOS as NOS3.

Nitric Oxide Synthase Brain Market Drivers

According to the study published by National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) in 2015, nitric oxide is a potential approach for preserving the structural and functional integrity of the brain. This is owing to following properties of nitric oxide: it is a potent vasodilator, released during enhanced neuronal activity resulting from Glu-ergic activation and it is well suited to mediate the coupling between neuronal activity and cerebral blood flow. Several studies are focused on analyzing the use of nitric oxide as a treatment and management approach for various brain related disorders such as brain injuries, brain ischemia, seizures, memory disorders, neurodegeneration, and neurotoxicity.

Furthermore, increasing prevalence of various brain-related disorders is expected to boost demand for novel treatment products such as nitric oxide, which in turn is expected to drive growth of the global nitric oxide synthase brain market. For instance, according to the data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in 2017, around 153 people in the U.S. die from injuries that include Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), every day and TBI accounts for around 30% of all injury-related deaths.

Nitric Oxide Synthase Brain Market Taxonomy:

The global nitric oxide synthase brain market is segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region

By Product Type:

Neuronal NOS (nNOS),,Endothelial NOS (eNOS),Inducible NOS (iNOS)

By End User:

Research Institute,Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industries,Others

Nitric Oxide Synthase Brain Market Regional Analysis

North America nitric oxide synthase brain market is expected to acquire major share, owing to presence of key players in the region and increasing research and development activities. For instance, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc. and Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. are two U.S.-based key players that offer wide range of nitric oxide synthase in North America region.

Nitric Oxide Synthase Brain Market Key Players

Key players operating in the global nitric oxide synthase brain market include, Enzo Life Sciences, Inc., Boster Biological Technology, Merck Group, LifeSpan BioSciences, Inc., Rockland Immunochemicals, Inc., St John’s Laboratory Ltd, Biorbyt Ltd, QED Bioscience Inc., OriGene Technologies, Inc., Abbexa Ltd., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Proteintech Group Inc., Bioss Inc., and BioVision Inc.

