Novel Model to Predict Flowback Fluid Composition in Shales

Researchers from Harbin Institute of Technology used a levelized cost of electricity model to conduct economic analysis of 100 MW tower concentrating solar power plants

Concentrated solar power (CSP) systems use mirrors or lenses to concentrate a large area of sunlight, or solar thermal energy, onto a small area to generate solar power. The technology is a potential source of renewable energy and can cater to increasing demand for energy. The technology also helps to maintain environmental sustainability. Several governments are focused on increase in the adoption of this technology. For instance, the capacity of concentrated solar power plants in China was around 29.3 MWe in 2017, which increased by 3.53% compared to 2016.

Now, a team of researchers from Harbin Institute of Technology used a levelized cost of electricity model (LCOE) model to conduct an economic analysis of 100 MW tower CSP plants in China with four different molten-salts for thermal energy storage with four molten-salt eutectic mixtures of the chloride-salt mixture, fluoride-salt mixture, carbonate-salt mixture, and solar salt as the energy storage media. The team found that an optimal capacity of TES is achieved that leads to the lowest LCOE for a certain tower CSP plant when the performance factor increases with the increasing TES capacity and then becomes stable. Regardless of the TES capacity, the solar salt demonstrated the lowest LCOE among those four molten-salts.

The team recommended against the construction of a tower CSP plant nearby Shenzhen and Shanghai. According to the researchers, the LCOEs are expected to be still higher than 6 RMB kWh−1 even if the land costs drop to zero. This can be majorly attributed to relatively low direct normal irradiance of less than 800 kWh m−2 year−1. The learning rate and discount rate significantly affect the LCOE of the tower CSP systems. In terms of the impact of operation-maintenance cost, the team found that it was larger compared to that of insurance cost and degradation rate. The team estimated that the LCOE of tower CSP may reach the grid parity in during 2038–2041, given that International Energy Agency does not propose any penalties for the carbon dioxide emissions based on the four scenarios for CSP development roadmap. The research was published in the journal MDPI Energies on April 11, 2019.