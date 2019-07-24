OEM Insulation Materials Market 2018 Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2026

The OEM Insulation Materials Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The term OEM stands for Original Equipment Manufacturer, which refers to an organization that manufactures a part or a subsystem that is used by another company product. An insulating product is one that minimizes heat gain or loss by creating a blockage between the surfaces that are different in temperature. There are various types of insulation available in the market such as sprayed form, structural insulated panels, concrete, foam boards, reflective and fiber insulation. The major sector where OEM insulations are used is the industrial sector. The growing demand for insulation services in wide scope of applications in industrial as well as commercial sector has fuelled market growth OEM insulation across the world. The major end-user industries of OEM insulation are automotive, construction, aerospace, and consumer appliances among others.



OEM Insulation Materials Market Taxonomy

By Material Type

Based on material type, the global OEM insulation market can be segmented, which includes:

Mineral Wool

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Fiber Glass

Foamed Plastic

Polyurethane foam

Extruded Polystyrene

Expanded Polystyrene

Phenolic Foam

Melamine Foam

Foamed Glass

Closed Cell Elastomeric Foam

By End Use Industries

The global OEM insulation market can be segmented on the basis of end use industries which include:

Consumer Appliances Baking Ovens Heaters Washers & Dryers Air-Conditioners Others



Leading Players in OEM Insulation Materials Market Includes: Knauf Insulation, Johns Manville, Fomo Products Inc., Paroc Group, Owens Corning Insulating Systems LLC., Roxul Inc., Shanon enterprises, Saint Gobin, ACH Foam Technologies, Armacell International and Rockwool International among various others.

