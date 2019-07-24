Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Coatings Market 2018 Forecast to 2026 Market Outlook: Market Trends, Segmentation, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

The Original Equipment Manufacturer Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Original Equipment Manufacturer Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Original Equipment Manufacturer market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Original Equipment Manufacturer Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) coatings are applied on substrates for decoration and protection purposes. These coatings prevent corrosion, and wear and tear of the substrate. Twenty first century OEM coatings are 100µm thick. They are designed to provide dust, moisture, and UV-resistance. The lifespan of the automobiles increase on application of OEM coats. Initially, automobile coats were metallic (lead, chromium and heavy metals), however, due to increased awareness about their toxic tendencies, the market shifted to application of water based paints.



OEM Coatings Market Taxonomy

On basis of formulation

Liquid-based Water based Solvent based

Powder

Radiation Curable

Others

On basis of product type

Primer

Base coat

Clear coat

Electro coat

On basis of substrate

Metal

Wood

Plastic

Others

On basis of end user industry

Automobile Passenger Cars Light Commercial Vehicles Heavy Commercial Vehicles Motorbikes Others

Furniture

Aerospace

Packaging

Electronics

Others

Download PDF Brochure of Original Equipment Manufacturer Market @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/572

Leading Players in Original Equipment Manufacturer Market Includes: Axalta Coating Systems, BASF SE, PPG Industries Inc., Nippon Paint, Kansai Paint, Akzo Nobel, Sherwin Williams Company, Bayer AG, KCC Paint, and Arkema SA.

OEM Coatings Market Outlook

Asia Pacific is the largest market for OEM coatings. The market is driven by strong performance of automobile and furniture industries. The rise in personal transportation and transit of consumer goods and raw materials have boosted all segments of the automotive industry. According to China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM) and Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in 2016, sales of cars stood at 28.03 million and 3 million in China and India, respectively. Furniture industry growth is a result of a flourishing residential construction, which is the result of shift in the population, from rural to urban settlements.

North America and Europe also presented sturdy vehicle sales, with the U.S. being the second largest cars market, after China. Furthermore, the presence of luxury car makers in these regions, has resulted in a high value coatings market, despite the low volume of coatings used. The solvent-based coatings market is in decline with powder and water-based coatings as preferred alternatives.

Latin American markets have witnessed a slowdown in the automobile industry. Political turmoil in Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Venezuela has contributed to this slowdown. Uncertainty in Mexico regarding renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has caused panic amongst manufacturers who have access to the lucrative U.S. market.

Request for Customization of Original Equipment Manufacturer Market Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/572

Why to Buy this Report from Coherent Market Insights?



Coherent Market Insights has access to a wide range of the regional and global reputed paid data bases, which helps the company to figure out the regional and global market trends and dynamics.

Analyst Support: Get you query resolved from our expert analysts before and after purchasing the report

Customer’s Satisfaction: Our expert team will assist with all your research needs and customize the report

Inimitable Expertise: Analysts will provide deep insights about the reports

Assured Quality: We focus on the quality and accuracy of the report

Holistic approach is used to ensure that the granular and uncommon parameters are taken into consideration to ensure accurate results.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Original Equipment Manufacturer market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.