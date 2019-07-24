Paper Coating Materials Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast: 2026

The Paper Coating Materials Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

Paper coating is the process of laminating a paper or board with an agent for improvements in brightness or printing properties. Various materials such as china clay, PCC, pigment or adhesive are used for coating. The coating helps to fill the minute pits between the fibers in the raw paper, thus giving it a flat surface, smooth finish which helps to improve the luster, opacity and color-absorption ability. Coating is done to improve the print quality, durability and aesthetics of paper. The coating process includes different levels of coating rendering the desired paper properties. They are classified into light coated, medium coated, high coated, and art papers.



Paper Coating Materials Market Taxonomy

On the basis of application, the global Paper Coating Materials market is classified into:

Coated 1

Coated 2

Coated 3

Coated 4

On the basis of material, the global Paper Coating Materials market is classified into:

Starch

PCC

GCC

Kaolin Clay

Wax

SB latex

Talc

Titanium Dioxide

On the basis of end-use industry, the global Paper Coating Materials market is classified into:

Food & Beverages

Printing

Chemicals

Personal Care

Leading Players in Paper Coating Materials Market Includes: Kernow Coatings, DuPont, Zigma International, Michelman Inc, Omya AG, BASF SE, Imerys SA, Dow Chemicals, Navbharat Industries, Penford Corporation and Archroma.

Paper Coating Materials Market Outlook – Asia Pacific Poised to be Major Growth Engine

Asia Pacific and North America are expected to be the most potential markets for paper coating material manufacturers. According to IBEF, the demand for paper in India is expected to rise 53% by 2020. In the past few years, the Indian paper sector has invested an amount of US$ 20 billion on technology upgrade, capacity enhancement and acquisitions. The rapidly growing paper industry coupled with application of paper various uses such as corrugated boxes, food packaging is anticipated to boost the paper coating materials market. India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF) is a Trust established by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Department of Commerce in collaboration with the Government of India with the purpose of promoting and creating international awareness of goods manufactured in India.

