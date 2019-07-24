Personal Care Products Market to Actively Foray into Emerging Consumer Marketplaces During 2018-2026

The Personal Care Products Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Personal Care Products Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Personal Care Products market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Personal Care Products Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Personal care products are primarily used to help maintain and enhance personal hygiene and physical appearance of an individual. These products are thus widely used across every household, by people belonging to all age groups, genders, and ethnic and economic status. Hygiene, the imperative to human health and wellbeing, is also the precursor to several diseases such as tuberculosis and malaria. Increasing preference for personal care products over the recent past is a result of increasing consumer awareness about various hygiene-related diseases as well as the benefits of such products to reduce risk of the spread of these diseases. This in turn, is boosting growth of the personal care products market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness among the populace over the recent past, is increasing inclination towards natural and organic personal care products, owing to increasing awareness about the negative health impacts of synthetic personal care products.



Personal Care Products Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global personal care products market is segmented into:

Hair Care Products

Shampoo

Conditioner

Hair Gel

Hair Color

Hair Oil

Skin Care Products

Face Cream

Anti-Aging Cream

Skin Brightening Cream

Sun Protection Cream

Body Lotions

Premium Products

Mass Products

Oral Care Products

Toothbrushes

Toothpastes

Mouthwashes

Cosmetics

Multifunctional Products

Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the global personal care products market is segmented into:

Hypermarkets

Supermarkets

Departmental Stores

Others

Leading Players in Personal Care Products Market Includes: Estee Lauder, Yves Rocher, The Body Shop, The Hain Celestial Group, L’Oreal S.A., Colgate-Palmolive Company, Johnson & Johnson, Unilever PLC, Avon Products Inc., Procter & Gamble, and Kao Corporation.

Personal Care Products manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Personal Care Products Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major competitive vendors operating in the market. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)., Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Personal Care Products Market Outlook – Rising Demand for Multifunctional Personal Care Solution to Fuel Market Growth

Increasing number of consumers are seeking to simplify daily beauty schedules, owing to their busy lifestyle. This has resulted in an increasing demand for multifunctional personal care products, meaning one product suffices several cleansing needs. These products offer various features such as cleansing, anti-aging, antioxidant properties, miniaturization, and UV protection. This in turn, reduces the time spent on cleaning as well as cost incurred by purchasing various products. For instance, Sana Pore Putty Keana Pate Shokunin, a Japan-based personal care products brand launched BB Cream Pore Tight Life SPF 50+ that offers multifunctional features.

This cream can be used as skin softener, moisturizer as well as brightener. Increasing number of beauty conscious females as well as increasing number of metrosexual males are increasingly being inclined towards protecting and maintaining skin health. This in turn, is boosting growth of the market. Also, large-scale advertisements promoting various products are further fueling market growth.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Personal Care Products market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.