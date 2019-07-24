Petrochemicals Market is Anticipated To Register A Significant CAGR Over A Forecast Period 2018-2026

The Petrochemicals Market Report Highlights 2018 – 2026 of the market essentials, Industry review, opportunities, regional market, Emerging Growth Factors, characterization, application, innovation, industry chain investigation and most recent market progression and Competitors joined with their market share.

The Petrochemicals Market research report further delivers an meticulous outlook of the industry by studying key components impacting the industry such as Petrochemicals market growth, consumption volume, emerging trends and industry cost structures during the forecast period. Petrochemicals Market Research report has split into type, as well as, applications to help the industry. This is mainly because of complete deep research and provided the current market situation apart from offering outlook.

Petrochemicals are chemical compounds derived from hydrocarbons, mainly crude oil and natural gas. It can also be obtained from various renewable materials such as sugarcane and corn Petrochemicals are classified on the basis of their chemical structure, namely, olefins, aromatics, and synthesis gas hydrocarbon. Olefin hydrocarbons include ethylene and propylene, while benzene, toluene and xylene belong to the category of aromatic hydrocarbons. Various process such as FCC (fluid catalytic cracking), steam cracking, and catalytic reforming employed in refineries and chemicals plants to obtain the desired product. Petroleum products form an integral aspect of our daily life and find major demand across various end-use industries. Moreover, petrochemicals products find application in various everyday use products such as clothes, houses, automobiles, tooth brush, furniture, irrigation, household items, synthetic detergents, packaging, electronics, performance products, and medical equipment, among others.

Global Petrochemicals Market Taxonomy

On the basis of product type, the global market is classified into:

Ethylene Polyethylene Ethyl benzene Ethylene oxide Others

Propylene Propylene oxide Polypropylene Isopropanol Others

Butadiene Styrene Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Butadiene Others

Benzene Cyclohexane Nitrobenzene Ethyl benzene Others

Xylene

Toluene Solvents Benzene Xylenes Others

Vinyl

Styrene Polystyrene Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene Unsaturated polyester resins Others



Leading Players in Petrochemicals Market Includes: BASF SE, Sinopec Limited, ExxonMobil, The Dow Chemical Company, Shell Chemical Company, SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries, Total S.A., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC and E. I. du Pont de Nemours and SNPC, INEOS, and Reliance Industries.

Petrochemicals manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The Petrochemicals Market report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major competitive vendors operating in the market. The study covers demand analysis for regions like North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)., Asia-Pacific(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia).

Global Petrochemicals Market challenges – Fluctuation of raw materials price and transformation towards green energy

Natural gas, coal and crude are the primary building blocks of petrochemicals industry. While, currently the global crude oil production is at an all-time high, the market is subjected to high fluctuations in production and pricing. This volatility is a major challenge for players in the global petrochemicals market. The market is undergoing a trend of oversupply in feed stock due to large production volumes by the OPEC and Russia. This along with the economic crisis in 2009, has led to rapid decline in demand for crude oil in Europe and Japan. Consumer inclination towards green energy from renewable sources such as wind and solar energy, further inhibits market growth.

Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global Petrochemicals market with analysis of market size by value and volume. Along with this, an analysis of penetration rate and the average revenue generated per user (ARPU) in the market has also been done.